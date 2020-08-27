'Destruction everywhere': Photos show Hurricane Laura flooded streets, shredded buildings

Joel Shannon, USA TODAY

Hurricane Laura hit near the border of Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 storm early Thursday, ripping off roofs, flooding streets and knocking out power to more than half a million people.

It's the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year, leading thousands of residents to evacuate the area ahead of its landfall. Forecasters warned the storm was capable of catastrophic damage. At least four deaths have been reported in Louisiana. 

Laura weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland, bringing winds, flooding and rainfall over central and northern Louisiana, according to The National Hurricane Center. High water levels continued along parts of the Gulf Coast, according to forecasters.

"It looks like 1,000 tornadoes went through here. It’s just destruction everywhere," said Brett Geymann, who rode out the storm with three family members in Moss Bluff, near Lake Charles, Louisiana. He described Laura passing over his house with the roar of a jet engine around 2 a.m.

Photos from the area show Laura's path of destruction:

View photos
The roof was blown off an AutoZone in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
View photos
A cat walks through debris on Thursday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
View photos
This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
View photos
An aerial view from a drone shows a damaged hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana.
View photos
Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall.
View photos
Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall.
View photos
Damaged homes sit among flood waters Thursday in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
View photos
Damaged homes sit among flood waters Thursday in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
View photos
Chuck Peterson takes a photo of his flooded land after Hurricane Laura hit the area overnight in Orange, Texas.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Ryan W. Miller, Trevor Hughes, Rick Jervis and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Laura damage photos show aftermath in Louisiana, Texas