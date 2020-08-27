'Destruction everywhere': Photos show Hurricane Laura flooded streets, shredded buildings

Hurricane Laura hit near the border of Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 storm early Thursday, ripping off roofs, flooding streets and knocking out power to more than half a million people.

It's the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year, leading thousands of residents to evacuate the area ahead of its landfall. Forecasters warned the storm was capable of catastrophic damage. At least four deaths have been reported in Louisiana.

Laura weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland, bringing winds, flooding and rainfall over central and northern Louisiana, according to The National Hurricane Center. High water levels continued along parts of the Gulf Coast, according to forecasters.

"It looks like 1,000 tornadoes went through here. It’s just destruction everywhere," said Brett Geymann, who rode out the storm with three family members in Moss Bluff, near Lake Charles, Louisiana. He described Laura passing over his house with the roar of a jet engine around 2 a.m.

Photos from the area show Laura's path of destruction:

The roof was blown off an AutoZone in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

A cat walks through debris on Thursday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

An aerial view from a drone shows a damaged hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

Damaged homes sit among flood waters Thursday in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

