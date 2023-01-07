Flood warnings issued as UK hit by heavy downpours

Some 35 flood warnings have been issued across England and Wales after heavy downpours hit parts of the country.

As a band of rain pushed eastwards across the UK on Saturday morning, there were 27 flood warnings in England and eight flood warnings in Wales.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued six flood alerts for around Scotland.

Chances are you have had some rain already this morning. If not, then it is on its way 🌧️ You can see the rain's progression on the latest satellite and radar imagery from the last few hours 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/UOeTao8i3R — Met Office (@metoffice) January 7, 2023

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain in Wales and south-west England overnight which forecast that “many” places had been expected to see 20-30 mm of rainfall over six to nine hours, with around 50-60 mm falling over higher ground.

Further “unsettled weather” is set to come this weekend, which could see some heavy cloud and rain replaced by a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Heavy wind and rain has caused disruption on local roads in Cornwall and Devon, prompting police to urge drivers to be careful, according to Cornwall Live.

It reported a message from police in Callington which said: “Good morning! The weather isn’t too great today.

It's a wet and windy start this morning as a band of rain pushes eastwards across the UK 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/cPFKcaXfbO — Met Office (@metoffice) January 7, 2023

“Please be careful if travelling. There is a lot of standing water on the main routes in and out of Callington. Please adjust your driving in line with the conditions! Stay safe.”

The Met Office has also said that “some showers (are) likely to be heavy with hail and a chance of thunder”. It could be windy and turn colder later.

The showers could be “heavy at times” by Saturday night but some clear spells are likely across the east, according to the forecasters.

They added that it is expected to “remain windy with severe gales developing in north-west Scotland”.