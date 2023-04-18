Flood warning issued for lower Ottawa River

Up to 1,000 residences in Gatineau, pictured here from across the Ottawa River, could be flooded by Wednesday, the city's mayor said Monday. (Christian Patry/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury.

The flood warning, which is the highest level on a five-level scale, indicates that major flooding in those areas is imminent, according to a news release from both the South Nation Conservation Authority (SNCA) and the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA).

The same areas had previously been under a flood watch since last Friday.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which manages the main reservoirs on the river, expects water levels along the main stem of the Ottawa River to exceed "major flood" levels.

This flooding is expected to impact streets, lawns and houses in low-lying areas but to remain "well below" historic high flood levels, SNCA said.

The highest risk areas, according to the news release, are around Cumberland in Ottawa's east end and the neighbouring Clarence-Rockland.

Other places at risk include flood-prone areas at Chats Lake, Constance Bay, Britannia / Lac Deschênes, the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet and low-lying areas toward Montreal.

According to SNCA, water levels are expected to rise by the following amount over the next two to three days in these locations:

Constance Bay area: 0.7 metres

Britannia area (Grandview Road and the Belltown Community): 0.65 metres

East of Cumberland Village (Boise Village, Morin Road, Leo Lane): 1 metre

Rockland area: 1 metre

Hawkesbury: 0.5 metres

Most of the water currently entering the Ottawa River comes from areas where there are no reservoirs or the capacity to retain water, SNCA said.

The association added increased snowmelt due to above-normal snowpack and high temperatures over the coming weekend are expected to drive an increase in water levels.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. on April 28, 2023.

In a news conference Monday, Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle said city staff estimate up to 1,000 Gatineau residences could be flooded by Wednesday.

The City of Gatineau began distributing sandbags Monday at 8 p.m. and will close several streets across the city in the coming days, Bélisle said.