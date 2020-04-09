Flood warning issued for Leamington, Lakeshore, Pelee Island

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Warning with active flooding in the following areas:

– Municipality of Leamington – Point Pelee Drive (County Road 33) between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12; and – Town of Lakeshore – low lying beach communities between Belle River and Lighthouse Cove.

– Township of Pelee – western shoreline

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As forecasted, ERCA reports strong sustained winds are blowing out of the northwest. Wind speeds are frequently gusting to 50 and 60 km/hr over Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie causing significant wave activity along both shorelines of the county.

Waves are overtopping shoreline structures and flooding Point Pelee Drive (County Road 33) between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12, and low lying roadways in the beach communities within the Town of Lakeshore east of Belle River to jurisdictional boundaries at Lighthouse Cove.

Winds are expected to remain strong and out of the northwest overnight and through Friday. People are cautioned to avoid the shoreline and areas where flooding is occurring.

The flood warning is a result of record high lake levels for the second year in a row.

ERCA advises people should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind/lake events.

According to an ERCA press release , the combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.

A standing, long term flood watch remains for Windsor and Essex County.