Flood warning issued for Erieau and Shrewsbury

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning for the Villages of Erieau and Shrewsbury in Chatham-Kent.

It says the bay side of those communities are experiencing flooding that is expected to last until late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

"Strong sustained wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/hour out of the north/northeast are creating and driving waves onshore in the area of Shrewsbury and Erieau off Rondeau Bay," a release from the LTVCA read.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is asking people to avoid driving in the area completely as waves generated by vehicular traffic could further damage property.

"Ongoing flooding is likely within the communities of Erieau and Shrewsbury ... given the predicted wind speeds and direction," the release read.

"Residents and workers in the area should pay attention to local conditions and be prepared."