Flood-stricken Maritimes to endure more heavy rain, flood risk over weekend

Rainy conditions that began washing over the Maritimes on Friday evening will stick around to start the weekend off on yet another soggy note.

It’s been an exceptionally rainy summer for much of the Maritimes. Halifax is close to measuring 200 percent of their normal rainfall since June, putting the city and surrounding areas on high alert as more soaking rain seeps into the region.

Normally, above-seasonal rains in the summer are attributable to tropical systems, but all of this rain fell without any tropical systems or their remnants hitting the region so far this season.

Meanwhile, forecasters continue monitoring the progress of Troipcal Storm Franklin as it slowly makes its way north for the final week of August. The system is far enough away that its eventual path is still uncertain, but the storm could track close enough to land that it could affect the Atlantic provinces next week.

Saturday and Sunday

Areas: The Maritimes and Newfoundland

Timing: Through Saturday and into Sunday evening

Weather: We’re on the lookout for an additional 40-70 mm of rain for portions of the Maritimes through this weekend.

Radar-estimated rainfall indicates areas of southern New Brunswick have already received 10-15 mm through the overnight hours on Friday, into Saturday morning.

ATL radar estimated rain Aug 26 2023

The culprit has been slow moving systems, tapping into subtropical moisture streaming up the east coast. A low pressure system could bring a few rumbles of thunder throughout Saturday evening, but also heavy rainfall.

Along with the general thunderstorm risk, there is also an increased risk of training thunderstorms that could cause heavy rainfall with rates as high as 25 mm/h, increasing the risk for flooding. The main risk for thunderstorms is strong winds, localized flooding, and small hail.

ATL storm risk map Aug 26 2023

Rainfall totals of 40-75 mm are possible throughout the region, especially in Nova Scotia, eastern Prince Edward Island, and coastal portions of New Brunswick. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for these regions. Elsewhere, general totals of 20-40 mm are possible.

A cold front will push the rain out of the Maritime provinces and into Newfoundland by Sunday morning. The Stephenville-Port Aux Basque region will receive the heaviest rainfall accumulation into the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday morning, with widespread rain continuing throughout the day Sunday for the western portion of Newfoundland.

ATL rain accumulation Aug 26 2023

All eyes on Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin is slowly gathering steam in the western Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters expect Franklin to grow into a hurricane as it slowly moves north through the western Atlantic, heading in the general direction of Atlantic Canada. However, a complicated pattern over the Atlantic will ultimately guide its path, leading to high uncertainty in its exact path and strength. Keep a close watch on the system through the week for potential impacts on the region.

Franklin Models

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

Use extreme caution in areas that may experience localized flooding during and after heavy rains. Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and the road may have been washed out beneath the water. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to lose traction and begin floating, endangering both the lives of the occupants and their rescuers.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.

