Flood-prone homeowners could see major rate hikes in FEMA flood insurance changes, new study finds

Kyle Bagenstose, Dinah Voyles Pulver and Kevin Crowe, USA TODAY
·16 min read

With a major overhaul of the nation’s flood insurance program just months away, new data released Monday by the First Street Foundation suggests hundreds of thousands of homeowners in the riskiest locations across America could face massive rate hikes starting in October.

The Brooklyn, New York-based research group estimates the average rate needs to more than quadruple on the nation’s most flood-prone homes under the ongoing effort to make the federal flood insurance program solvent and ensure homeowners most at risk are paying their fair share.

First Street data projects that the majority of homeowners won't see big rate changes, and others could see premiums decrease. But for some 265,000 properties, annual premiums would need to climb $10,000 or more to match the actual risk. Those with more expensive properties are estimated to see the biggest premium increases.

Any actual rate hikes adopted by the federal government would be slowly phased in for existing policyholders.

First Street’s calculations, which the group says are based on similar methodology to what the National Flood Insurance Program will use when it rolls out its new rating system on Oct. 1, reveal a major shift is needed in pricing policies. Such changes could level the playing field overall but depress home values in some areas.

Some of the biggest gaps in current premiums versus actual risk appear in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions in places such as Florida, South Carolina and New Jersey. Chasms also exist in pockets of California, Texas and Washington.

In the historic waterfront city of Charleston, South Carolina, for example, nearly four in 10 flood-prone homes would need to pay an average premium of $18,211 to cover the anticipated costs of flooding compared to the current average NFIP rate of $2,264, First Street data shows.

A road closed sign tells motorists to not pass through the floodwaters at a Charleston, S.C., intersection as a king tide rolls in. South Carolina is home to some of the biggest gaps in current flood insurance premiums vs. actual risk.
A road closed sign tells motorists to not pass through the floodwaters at a Charleston, S.C., intersection as a king tide rolls in. South Carolina is home to some of the biggest gaps in current flood insurance premiums vs. actual risk.

And almost every homeowner on the barrier island city of South Patrick Shores, Florida, would need to pay an average of $24,724 a year to adequately cover their risk. The average rate there now is $491, First Street data shows.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates the National Flood Insurance Program, has not publicly shared how its new "Risk Rating 2.0" overhaul will impact individual premiums. So it’s unknown how close First Street’s calculations will come to the real thing.

But FEMA said First Street's estimates are just that – estimates.

"Any entity claiming that they can provide insight or comparison to the Risk Rating 2.0 initiative, including premium amounts, is misinformed and setting public expectations that are not based in fact," said David Maurstad, senior executive for the National Flood Insurance Program. "While entities are free to suggest or estimate their opinion of what flood insurance premiums should be, they are offering exactly that – an opinion – and they do not have insight into the Risk Rating 2.0 initiative."

NFIP insurance premiums compared to economic risk for residential properties with substantial flood risk
NFIP insurance premiums compared to economic risk for residential properties with substantial flood risk

First Street agreed its numbers are estimates but said its modeling is comparable to any of the risk-based approaches that FEMA would use.

“Our data supports the idea that if insurance pricing is adjusted to match the risk from today's current and future climates, there will need to be significant adjustments," the group said in a statement.

How financial toll of flood damage is calculated

First Street calculated the property-level financial toll of flood damage by collecting home values and structural information for every single-family and small multi-unit dwelling in the nation and applying it to its previously published flood model with damage formulas.

With that information, the foundation compared current flood insurance premiums to what it says the federal government would have to charge to cover the expected damages each home could incur because of flooding.

Its data release marks the first time individual homeowners across the country will be able to see the estimated risk they face from flooding and what that risk translates to in terms of average annual financial loss – which will dictate potential insurance costs. The group allows property owners to look up that information on its website.

Increased NFIP premiums are a reckoning long overdue, said Carolyn Kousky, executive director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Risk Center and a First Street advisory board member.

Kousky said inaccurate pricing has left the NFIP in the red. Its coffers were wiped out by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The program suffered additional hits from hurricanes Sandy, Harvey and Irma. Congress bailed out the program in 2017 with $16 billion in debt relief, leaving the ultimate cost of those storms on the backs of the American taxpayer.

Flood insurance premiums also will need to keep climbing over the next few decades, First Street said, as rising sea levels, climate change and rapid development in coastal regions exacerbate flood risks.

“Environmental change has already been happening for 50 years, and the policy structure hasn’t kept up with it,” said Matthew Eby, First Street’s founder and executive director. “FEMA is trying to compensate for five decades of mispriced insurance."

FEMA has for years been working on a new risk assessment and rating structure. When it’s implemented in October, Risk Rating 2.0 will be the biggest change to the NFIP since its inception more than 50 years ago.

For the first time, it will tie individual premiums to each property’s actual flood risk. It also will level the playing field so that properties with the highest risks and the biggest associated damages pay the most.

Currently, the program bases rates on the amount of insurance purchased for a home rather than its replacement cost. So the owner of a $2.5 million house with the same flood risks as the owner of a $250,000 house might pay the same rate even though repairs to the mansion would cost more.

“Over time, this has inadvertently caused a disparity – policyholders with lower-valued homes are paying more for their insurance coverage than they should while policyholders with higher-valued homes are paying less," Maurstad said. "There is also a disparity at the edge of flood map zones where neighboring property owners often have vastly different flood insurance costs for the relatively same level of risk."

Aerial view of the flood damage at Bethany Beach, Del., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.
Aerial view of the flood damage at Bethany Beach, Del., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.

FEMA said rate reductions would take effect immediately upon Risk Rating 2.0’s implementation. Rate hikes would be phased in slowly – a maximum 18% increase per year – for existing policyholders. Those buying insurance after Oct. 1 would pay the full amount.

Facing the biggest average rate hike are an estimated 4.26 million homes with a substantial risk of flooding that could cause structural damage. Substantial risk is defined as having a 1% annual chance of flood, otherwise known as a 100-year flood risk.

A third of those properties are in flood zones and required to buy flood insurance if they have a federally backed mortgage. If all of them got a policy, the average premium would need to rise from the current $1,884 a year to nearly $7,895 to cover the risk, First Street Foundation data shows.

The other two-thirds of those properties are outside the flood zone but still face a substantial risk of flooding resulting in structural damage. If all of those homeowners got a policy, the average rate would need to rise from $478 a year to roughly $2,484 to cover their risk.

Dawn Maletzke lives in South Patrick Shores, Fla., a barrier island community. She says currently pays less than $400 a year for flood insurance.
Dawn Maletzke lives in South Patrick Shores, Fla., a barrier island community. She says currently pays less than $400 a year for flood insurance.

No one ever wants to pay more for insurance, said Dawn Maletzke, who lives in South Patrick Shores, a community tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and the Banana River Lagoon. “I wouldn’t be happy about it, but if we don’t have a choice, we’ll pay it.”

Maletzke and her husband started buying flood insurance after several hurricanes swept through the area and forced evacuations, but she feels like at less than $400 a year, “it isn’t super expensive.” Even if their insurance doubled or tripled, she said, “it wouldn’t be a huge hardship.”

She doubts it would be an issue for anyone who buys a home in her neighborhood either, because there’s such a demand for homes on the barrier islands along Florida’s east coast.

“People want to live here, and people who do aren’t worried about those things," she said. "They’ll pay the cost to live here. It’s a lifestyle.”

Conversely, more than one in four counties across the U.S. would see lower rates, according to First Street’s model. They include dozens of counties in central South Carolina, the inland portions of southeast Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

Many of the mostly rural counties along the Mississippi River from Missouri’s boot heel south to the Delta could also see lower premium prices.

For example, owners of some of the most at-risk residential properties in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, could see rates more in line with the $326 average annual loss First Street calculated for their homes. That's compared to the current average NFIP premium of $814 per year.

Caveats and Congress

In preparation for its expected rollout, FEMA is sharing details of the program with the insurance industry to get feedback, said Joe Rossi, a flood specialist for Rogers Gray Insurance, executive director of the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition and chairman of the National Flood Association’s flood committee.

Rossi has seen the program and the rate structure, but like others in the industry, he is under a non-disclosure agreement regarding the details and rates.

Joe Rossi, an insurance agent in Massachusetts who specializes in flood risk, is advising FEMA on its Risk Rating 2.0. He says the new program is a positive change.
Joe Rossi, an insurance agent in Massachusetts who specializes in flood risk, is advising FEMA on its Risk Rating 2.0. He says the new program is a positive change.

“I personally think Risk Rating 2.0 is a real positive change,” Rossi said. “I say we’re in uncharted territory because this is the first time in 52 years that the NFIP has made this big of a change.”

Rossi is among those who will get a full update on Risk Rating 2.0 on March 3.

First Street and independent experts interviewed by USA TODAY say there are caveats to the group’s study. All modeling is subject to error, and First Street doesn’t directly predict premium increases. It instead assesses how much money is needed annually to pay for estimated damages over the course of a 30-year mortgage. This is consistent with how FEMA says it will calculate its new rates.

NFIP premiums also may be higher after adding in fees or operating costs. Or, they may be lower if a homeowner increases their deductible or obtains discounts for flood protection measures. FEMA caps payouts for structural damage at $250,000 regardless of a home's value.

Those watching FEMA also say a lot can change between now and October.

Rossi said he has heard the rollout could be delayed, or that some of the parameters might be adjusted “so the industry can kind of grapple a little bit more with the change.”

Congress could still take action that affects the rollout.

“FEMA said it’s a programmatic change and they’re allowed to do it, but if we get a reform bill passed in June and that dictates something different, then there could be a delay," he said. "Congress may come out and say the maximum amount of increase in a year, which right now is 18%, is 10%, so that changes the dynamic as well.”

What the new model does

The National Flood Insurance Program, implemented in 1968, provides about 95% of the nation's flood insurance policies – some 5.1 million.

The rating structure hasn’t changed since the 1970s. It assesses premiums based on whether properties are in a flood zone, the occupancy type and the structure’s elevation. It also takes into account just two types of flood risks: those from rising rivers or coastal storm surge.

That system fails to accurately assess the real risk of flooding and the associated damages, experts say. As a result, the NFIP collects only about $4.6 billion in annual revenue – 80% from premiums; the rest from fees and surcharges – even though it provides more than $1.3 trillion in coverage.

Stephanie Soto sits on the hood of her car after it stalled in floodwaters as she was driving Dec. 23, 2019, in Hollywood, Fla.
Stephanie Soto sits on the hood of her car after it stalled in floodwaters as she was driving Dec. 23, 2019, in Hollywood, Fla.

The 2.0 model aims to bring the program more in line with actual risks by calculating premiums based on each home’s specific structural features and its replacement value. It also will include a broader range of flooding events, such as heavy rainfall, tsunamis and coastal erosion.

FEMA’s existing flood zones will not factor into rate calculations, so properties outside the zones won't automatically pay lower premiums. Homeowners inside those zones will still be required to buy flood insurance if they have federally backed mortgages.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

First Street estimates the flood zones include about 3.8 million single-family and two- to four-unit residential structures. The majority face no significant flood risk and should see flat or even declining premiums.

About 1.5 million of those homes, however, carry substantial flood risk that could cause structural damage. First Street data shows their premiums should rise an average of 4.2 times to cover current risk.

An additional 2.7 million residential properties outside the flood zones are at risk of flood-induced structural damage. Their rates should climb 5.2 times, First Street estimates.

Faced with such soaring prices, some experts predict homeowners could drop their flood coverage, leaving themselves vulnerable to potentially catastrophic flooding with no insurance to protect them.

Florida in the crosshairs

No state faces greater ramifications than Florida, First Street data shows.

About 900,000 properties in the state are at risk of structural damage from floods, which would require $7.5 billion to adequately insure. That’s nearly 40% of the nation’s total $18.8 billion in risk, according to First Street data.

Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale on the Atlantic coast north of Miami, faces more than $1.2 billion in risk, the highest of any county in the country. At-risk properties there should average at least $12,000 a year in premiums, First Street data shows, a ten-fold increase over current estimated rates.

Florida’s Pinellas, Miami-Dade, Charlotte, Lee, Brevard and Sarasota counties also appear in the top 10 nationally for the total value of real estate at risk.

An aerial view from a drone shows a woman crossing a street inundated with floodwater on Dec. 23, 2019, in Hallandale, Fla. Hallandale is in Broward County, which has the highest of any county in the country.
An aerial view from a drone shows a woman crossing a street inundated with floodwater on Dec. 23, 2019, in Hallandale, Fla. Hallandale is in Broward County, which has the highest of any county in the country.

Experts say huge premium increases could deflate home values in some communities. Homebuyers might pass on a property if they’re required to purchase a flood insurance policy that costs tens of thousands of dollars annually.

It’s a difficult pill to swallow but an unfortunate reality, experts say.

“You’re going to have some people having a harder time selling their home, but some people will have a much better time,” said Elliott Hagood, a real estate broker who sells homes in a two-county area on the east Central Florida coast.

Hurricane storm surge has flooded many of the area’s homes, including one that Hagood had under contract in Daytona Beach. The owner dried it out and the sale went through as planned, he said.

Elliott Hagood, a real estate broker in Volusia County, Fla., said people who like living on the coast or waterfront will be willing to pay higher flood insurance premiums, to a point.
Elliott Hagood, a real estate broker in Volusia County, Fla., said people who like living on the coast or waterfront will be willing to pay higher flood insurance premiums, to a point.

“If you have a multimillion-dollar home that tends to flood more often than not,” Hagood said, “then maybe it’s a good thing that you pay a higher premium, which would either force you to build up to the new code and everyone else doesn’t have to keep paying to rebuild your million dollar house.”

So far in his region, flooding has had only minor impacts on the market, said Hagood, who recently served on a municipal panel looking at flood map issues. “A house on the river, whether it has been flooded or not, is still a house on the river.”

But as climate change brings sea level rise, record storm surges and increased rainfall, it could become too expensive to keep rebuilding and repairing.

“There’s a focus on premiums, as if they’re somehow divorced from the underlying risk,” Kousky said. “The question should be, how do we reduce this risk? Are these areas where we should have development?”

Low-income areas could suffer

While high-end property owners might face the greatest rate hikes, even a modest increase could prove difficult for lower-income communities.

And unlike coastal areas where developers chose to build in floodplains, some communities are at risk due to political decisions outside their control, said Eric Tate, a University of Iowa professor who researches inequities in flooding. He cited flood-prone neighborhoods in central Houston as an example.

“Many neighborhoods weren’t originally in a floodplain, but development at the upper ends of the basin added impervious cover,” Tate said. “It’s not really having anything to do with the choices they made. … The floodplain grew into them.”

USA TODAY’s review of First Street data found some places with low home values, including those along the Appalachian river valleys, facing potentially large premium increases.

Dauphin County, seat of Pennsylvania’s capital along the Susquehanna River, tops the list. Its median household income is about $10,000 less than the national average. A third of its population is nonwhite.

First Street data shows that one in 10 of the homes there faces flood risks that would cost, on average, $5,364 in annual premiums to cover the costs. That’s 709% higher than current NFIP rates for those properties.

Michael Snyder scrapes away the mud after flooding from the Susquehanna River caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee on Sept. 10, 2011, in Harrisburg, Pa.
Michael Snyder scrapes away the mud after flooding from the Susquehanna River caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee on Sept. 10, 2011, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Three hours to the southwest in Monongalia County, West Virginia, more than a fifth of households fall below the federal poverty level. The most severe flood-prone homes there would have to pay premiums 527% higher than today to cover the risk, First Street data shows.

In Louisiana, a series of parishes surrounding New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and bayous to the south could see a doubling of premiums. That could be particularly troubling for New Orleans, where a quarter of households are below the poverty line.

FEMA itself “does not currently have the authority to implement an affordability program, nor does FEMA’s current rate structure provide the funding required to support an affordability program,” according to a recent Congressional Research Service report about Risk Rating 2.0. But in 2018, the agency provided Congress an analysis of the places most impacted by insurance costs and offered options for an affordability program.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Congress could take up the issue when it considers bills reauthorizing the flood insurance program.

Kousky, with the Wharton Risk Center, said she thinks Congress should create a means-based test to couple with premium increases. But she hopes those discussions don’t delay or derail implementation of Risk Rating 2.0.

Doing so would be “a terrible idea,” she said. Without appropriately priced insurance and a discussion about how to reduce the risks, she and other experts said, people will keep building where they shouldn’t, and taxpayers will continue bailing them out.

The problem will worsen as a changing climate and rising sea levels bring greater flood risks.

“It’s going to be hurting communities,” Kousky said. “And so we need to start having that national conversation: How do we grapple with this risk that we’re facing as a country and develop some policy solutions to really help people transition in the face of this growing risk?

“Even if you delay Risk Rating 2.0, you’re not delaying the increasing risk,” she said. “You’re just putting your head in the sand and trying to ignore it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FEMA flood insurance rates could spike for some, new study shows

Latest Stories

  • Brady Tkachuk scores OT winner as Senators defeat Canadiens

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa Sunday night.Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored a goal for Ottawa (5-14-1).Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (9-5-3). Suzuki's goal snapped a four-game pointless streak, but the Canadiens are now winless in their last two games.Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 36 saves in a losing effort while Senators netminder Matt Murray made 30 saves.Suzuki scored the game's first goal one minute at 17 seconds into the contest. He wired a shot off the post and in the net past Murray. Josh Anderson picked up an assist on the goal.The Senators tied the game eight minutes and 30 seconds later thanks to a goal from Batherson. As the forward drove to the net, he toe-dragged the puck before falling to the ice. As he fell, the puck lightly floated in the air and over Allen's shoulder before it fell in the back of the net.Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, despite Montreal outshooting Ottawa 14-8.The deadlock finally broke in the third period after yet another floating puck beat Allen. Sens defenceman Nikita Zaitsev fired a shot that deflected off of Norris's stick. The puck then hit Allen's own stick before flying over the netminder and falling behind the red line. But Montreal would tie the game with over five-and-a-half minutes to play thanks to Perry. The 35-year-old, who joined Montreal as a free agent last December, carried the puck into the Senators zone and blew past defenceman Erik Gudbranson along the wing. Perry then drove to the net and put the puck under Murray's left skate and into the goal. The Canadiens and Senators traded chances in overtime, with Allen making two saves on breakaways. But the Senators applied more pressure as the period went on, culminating in Tkachuk's overtime winner with 90 seconds to play.NOTES: Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot was unavailable for a second straight game. He has been sidelined with an upper-body injury....Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left the game after taking a hit near the end of the second period. He did not return.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Deion Sanders says he was robbed during first game as Jackson St. head coach

    Sanders put Jackson State security on blast and accused a source in reports that the ordeal was a miscommunication of "lying."

  • Best photos from NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe weekend

    The 'NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe' series brought about some stunning visuals.

  • JJ Redick whistled for bizarre ejection during Pelicans' record comeback win over Celtics

    Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.

  • Fred VanVleet believes he should be an All-Star

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was asked whether or not he should be an All-Star ahead of the Eastern Conference reserves being announced on Tuesday.

  • Red-hot Auston Matthews is on a torrid scoring pace

    Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.

  • Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

    LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth victory in a row. The Nets wrapped up a 5-0 trip, beating Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, and both Los Angeles teams to complete their longest undefeated single trip in franchise history. All but two of the wins were by double digits. They've now defeated West teams eight straight times. Harden just missed a triple double, finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points and eight assists. Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Ivica Zubac finished with 13 points, but no other Clippers reached double figures. Lou Williams was 2 of 11, and Marcus Morris 2 of 7. The Nets dominated in the paint, outscoring the Clippers, 60-38. Brooklyn got off to a quick start in the fourth. Harden breezed past Zubac to score, Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer and Harden made a pair of free throws for a 15-point lead — its largest of the game. Zubac and George combined to score 20 straight points, drawing the Clippers to 103-99. Zubac dunked twice and George made two 3-pointers and six free throws in the spurt. Leonard ran off four in a row that drew the Clippers to 107-103. Patrick Beverley fouled Jeff Green from behind with 2:50 remaining. Green crumpled to the floor and the Clippers challenged the call, but lost. Green kicked over a drink cooler on his way off the court. Brooklyn stretched a seven-point halftime lead to 11 points in the third. The Clippers closed within four points on a basket by George, but the Nets quickly got back to double digits on a 3-pointer by Harris. Irving scored 12 points — matching his total from the first half — to send the Nets into the fourth leading 89-79. TIP-INS Nets: Kevin Durant missed his fourth straight game with a left hamstring strain. Clippers: Previously lost to the Nets by four points Feb. 2. UP NEXT Nets: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night. Clippers: Host Washington on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Nats' Strasburg: 'Numbness in my whole hand' led to surgery

    The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout. “He’s one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would’ve been the time,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m glad he got it fixed, and I’m glad he feels great.” Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year’s pandemic-affected schedule -- spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July -- was tough on his arm. There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called “summer camp” would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready. It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced. If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time,” he said. “It ended up hurting me more than helped me.” NOTES: Martinez said SS Trea Turner “possibly” could shift from leadoff to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup. “We’re running a lot of different lineups, different numbers, talking to a bunch of our analytical people. Honestly, I would like to get (CF Victor) Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it’s just against left-handed pitching.” ... The Nationals would love to avoid the sort of poor start they managed to overcome in 2019 (19-31), so how do they do that? Martinez said he might ask position players to play seven, eight or nine innings of the last 10 days of exhibition games. “I want these guys to be May 1 ready come April 1,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Pastrnak has hat trick, Bruins rout Flyers 7-3 in Lake Tahoe

    STATELINE, Nev. — David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins took control by scoring three times in a 1:39 span of the second period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe. After a delay-filled opening game of the weekend between Colorado and Vegas because of bright sun that made for poor ice conditions, the game Sunday went off with fewer hitches. The Bruins’ high level of play matched the picturesque setting with the lake and snow-covered mountains in the background. Pastrnak scored in the opening minute of the first two periods and then again late in the third to give him his second hat trick in three games against the Flyers this season. Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and Nick Ritchie scored in succession late in the second to give Boston five wins in five games this year against Philadelphia. Charlie McAvoy also scored and Tuukka Rask made 16 saves for Boston. Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk scored for the short-handed Flyers, who have six players on the COVID-19 list. Carter Hart allowed six goals on 23 shots in the first two periods and has now given up 20 goals in four losses to Boston this season. With the bright sun out again Sunday, the NHL had moved the game time to 4:30 p.m. PST to avoid the problems that led to a delay of more than eight hours on Saturday between the first and second periods. The start of this game was delayed about 20 more minutes because there was some glare on the ice from the sun, but the ice was in good shape and the scenic setting that brought the NHL to the shores of Lake Tahoe to host games on a makeshift rink on a golf course was in full bloom. The sun began setting late in the first period over the Sierra Nevada for a breathtaking scene. CAPITALS 4, DEVILS 3 WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and Washington erased a two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey. Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses. Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey’s Aaron Dell each hadn’t started an NHL game in more than 11 months. After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell’s shutout bid on Washington’s 23rd shot of the game. John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season. Andreas Johnsson and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey. SENATORS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 3:30 of overtime to lift Ottawa past Montreal. Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored, and Matt Murray made 30 saves. The Senators are last in the NHL at 5-14-1. Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, with Perry tying it at 2 with 5:35 left in the third period. The Associated Press

  • Megan Rapinoe invokes Russell Westbrook to celebrate vs. Brazil

    Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Devils

    WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday. Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses. Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey's Aaron Dell each hadn't started an NHL game in more than 11 months. After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell's shutout bid on Washington's 23rd shot of the game. John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season. Washington started slow allowing the first seven shots and falling behind but won for the first time in six afternoon games this season (1-3-2). Dell stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced in his first NHL action since March 2020, but it wasn't enough to keep the Devils from losing a second game in a row. New Jersey got goals from Andreas Johnsson and 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes before blowing the lead. TIME SHIFT The original NHL schedule had the Capitals hosting the New York Rangers and the Devils off Feb. 20. New Jersey was swapped in as Washington's opponent five days ago, and the game was moved up Saturday from prime time to an afternoon start. That's because the outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia needed to be moved back to prevent the same direct sunlight problems that severely delayed Vegas and Colorado on Saturday. The Capitals and Devils each played at home Saturday afternoon, so this adjustment was possible. “This is a different year,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think you’ve got to be ready for anything.” COLD GOALIES Anderson and Dell each last started in the NHL on March 11 — the final day of the 2019-20 season before the league suspended play. Anderson actually allowed the final goal before the shutdown, playing for Ottawa at Los Angeles. After Vitek Vanecek started his 13th consecutive game Saturday and with Ilya Samsonov not yet ready to return, Washington's staff figured it was Anderson's turn on the second half of an afternoon back to back. “He’s been working hard," coach Peter Laviolette said. "He’s probably been wanting to start. The schedule has allowed us to come back with Vitek. I thought he’s played really well, so we stayed with Vitek, and this back-to-back situation to me is a good opportunity for Anderson to play.” Samsonov skated again Sunday morning. He got two minor league rehab starts since recovering from COVID-19 but hasn't played for the Capitals since Jan. 17. ZAJAC'S 1,00TH Devils veteran centre Travis Zajac played in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. All have come with New Jersey. “He’s a consummate pro that he prepares well, he’s detailed, a good teammate — he does everything well,” Ruff said. “There's a reason you play 1,000 games, and the reason is because he does so many things well.” UP NEXT Devils: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home series. Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the first of two in a row in Washington between the longtime rivals. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Football camp player trash talking Cam Newton gets called out by social media

    A young football player could have asked Cam Newton for advice. He went a different route and received social media's wrath.

  • Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews announce baby girl's arrival

    The couple shared identical photos announcing the name of baby Mahomes.

  • McDavid dazzles with natural hat trick in Oilers' blowout win over Flames

    Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is white-hot after another spectacular performance in the Battle of Alberta.

  • Aston Villa boss to investigate social media injury leak after Leicester defeat

    Villa were without Grealish against the Foxes due to a shin injury.

  • Could you really blame Jack Eichel for wanting out of Buffalo?

    Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.

  • Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments

    Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized late Sunday night for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances. Mather’s comments came in a speech to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5 and were posted online over the weekend. “I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behaviour, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment,” Mather’s statement said. “My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.” Mather continued, saying he’d been on the phone most of the day Sunday apologizing after the video was posted to YouTube and quickly drew attention on social media. The Mariners are expected to release a statement Monday. “I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization,” Mather said. The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners' organizational situation going into the 2021 season — many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public. Mather addressed the team’s payroll and watching the financial bottom line. He said he believed top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert likely will not start the season with the team as a way to manipulate their major league service time and keep them under club control longer. Mather said the club attempted to sign Kelenic to a long-term contract and was rebuffed in its efforts. “Jarred Kelenic, we’ve been talking about him for a year and a half now, he will be in left field in April,” Mather said. “He’s a 21-year-old player who is quite confident. We offered him a long-term deal — a six-year deal for substantial money with options to go farther. After pondering it for several days and talking to the union, he has turned us down. And in his words, he’s going to bet on himself. He thinks after six years he’s going to be such a star player that the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-year options will be undervalued. He might be right. We offered, and he turned us down.” Mather also commented on another top prospect, Julio Rodriguez. “Julio Rodriguez has got a personality bigger than all of you combined,” Mather said. “He is loud. His English is not tremendous. Everybody says he’ll be here in 2021. He won’t be here till 2022 or 2023. A fantastic kid.” Mather said longtime third baseman Kyle Seager would be a future Mariners Hall of Famer but also was “overpaid.” Seager is in the final year of his contract with the Mariners and will be Seattle's highest-paid player at $18 million. His contract includes a club option for 2022. And Mather made disparaging comments about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who recently rejoined the team as a special assignment coach. “Wonderful human being — his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout/interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training,” Mather said. “And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma ‘X,’ but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better. His English got better when we told him that.” Mather has been with the Mariners since 1996. He was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Timberwolves fire Saunders after parts of 3 seasons as coach

    The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the new coach Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Finch’s hiring has not been formally completed. ESPN first reported Saunders’ dismissal and The Athletic first reported Finch’s looming hiring. Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season at 7-24 and is already 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference post-season. “We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.” It had been a wildly disappointing season for the Timberwolves, who started 2-0 and haven’t had much to savour since. Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's best player, dislocated his left wrist in the season’s second game and missed six games — then returned and missed 13 more after being diagnosed with COVID-19. D’Angelo Russell, the other key piece for the Timberwolves, had surgery last week on his left knee and may be out until April. There was no sign that the Timberwolves had stopped playing for Saunders; they were down by 21 points in the third quarter at New York earlier Sunday, then took the lead in the final minutes before falling 103-99. “Unfortunately we ran out of time,” Saunders said after that loss. He was talking about the game. Before long, that sentence had a very different meaning. Finch has history with Rosas, as they both worked together with the Houston Rockets. He coached the team's affiliate in what is now called the G League, winning a championship with Rio Grande Valley, then became a Rockets assistant. He went on to have assistant jobs in Denver, New Orleans and was in his first season with the Raptors. Flip Saunders, the winningest coach in franchise history, died in 2015. Dismissing Saunders is the first coaching change in the league since this season began. There were nine coaches in new jobs entering this season. Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Antetokounmpo, Middleton lead Bucks past Kings 128-115

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night. The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night. Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, as the Bucks sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento. The Bucks led 28-25 after one quarter but poured it on in the second, leading by as many as 17. Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as the two-time reigning MVP sank a short jumper. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play. The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter. Milwaukee scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 22-point lead and held a 99-82 margin heading to the fourth. Sacramento pulled within 12 early in the fourth but the Bucks remained in command throughout the quarter. Tyrese Haliburton paced the Kings with 23 points. DaQuan Jeffries added 18. TIP-INS Kings: F Harrison Barnes (strained left foot) — Sacramento’s second-leading scorer — missed his third consecutive game. … F Richaun Holmes (sore right knee) returned after missing three games. … F Glenn Robinson III, unavailable Saturday night with a sore right knee, was away from the team Sunday for personal reasons. Bucks: G Jrue Holiday missed an eighth consecutive game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Reserve guard Jaylen Adams was unavailable for the same reason for the second straight game. ... Milwaukee activated rookie second-round draft pick Sam Merrill, who was recalled from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. UP NEXT Kings: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday in the third of a five-game road trip. The Nets defeated the Kings 136-125 in Sacramento on Feb. 15. Bucks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday in the fifth of eight consecutive games at home. Also the third of seven straight games against Western Conference opponents to close out the first half of the season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rich Rovito, The Associated Press