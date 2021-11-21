Flood damage inspectors coming to Whatcom Monday; county opens debris collection site

Flood damage inspectors from the Emergency Management Division of the Washington State Military Department will be in Whatcom’s impacted areas Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 22-24, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“This is the critical first step in the normal protocol of formally assessing the level of damage and the dollar impact. There will be two local/state teams made up of three individuals from the state and two from local governments. The teams will gather data to determine the level of impact to help justify the request for an Individual Assistance Declaration from Federal Emergency Management Agency,” according to the county statement.

The inspectors will validate and confirm information collected by the communities and evaluate additional damages.

For individuals impacted by the flood, debris is being collected daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3010 Halverstick Road, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office news release Sunday, Nov. 21.

The entrance is on the north side of Halverstick Road, just east of Van Buren Road.

Household hazardous waste such as yard chemicals, car fluids, cleaners are being collected separately at the site.

The flood damage inspectors will be briefed in the Whatcom County Emergency Operations Center Monday morning before visiting areas of Everson, Nooksack, and Sumas.

The county stated residents do not need to meet with the inspectors, however, should be aware the teams could be on their property.

People who are unsure whether their property has been assessed, or have not yet reported damages, should call 360-788-5311 and leave their name, address, and type of damage, according to the county.

How to help

Donations to help those affected by flooding are being accepted through Whatcom Community Foundation’s Resilience Fund. To contribute to the Resilience Fund, go online to https://bit.ly/3Ck86JW.

The county Friday announced stations are set up to accept and distribute donations and register volunteers to help with clean up. They’re at Advent Christian Church 125 Front Street, Sumas, and the west end of the shopping center at 200 E. Main Street, Everson.

Individuals are posting needs and offers of help at the Nooksack River Flood Disaster November 2021 Facebook group.