Flood Communications Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as one of the largest news operations in Nebraska, announced today it has secured a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.



“We are proud of the growth we've achieved to be included on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Flood, founder of Flood Communications. “We’re honored to join other great Nebraska companies that illustrate the opportunity and innovation our state has to offer.”



Out of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, just 32 were from Nebraska this year.



“Flood Communications is the only media company from Nebraska to make the Inc. 5000 and the only broadcast company in the entire country,” said Andy Ruback, CEO of Flood Communications. “And we continue to see opportunities to grow a news organization that positively impacts the communities we serve.”



Flood Communications stands alone by focusing its news and content to serve two distinct audiences that are frequently overlooked: rural and Hispanic.



“Through News Channel Nebraska, we embrace the responsibility of keeping rural residents entertained and informed, and through Telemundo Nebraska, we’re able to provide the same critical service for our Hispanic communities throughout the region,” said Ruback.



Further emphasizing the quality and community need for news programming from Flood Communications, News Channel Nebraska and Telemundo Nebraska were awarded both the Google Journalism Relief Fund and Facebook Journalism Award, which honors top local news organizations.



“We need to make sure Nebraskans from all areas of the state and backgrounds are informed and see their community reflected in the news media,” said Flood.



About Flood Communications

One of the largest news operations in Nebraska, Flood Communications delivers hyper-local news and high-quality programming to radio, TV and digital audiences across the state, reaching more than 500,000 homes and 300,000 social media followers. Its stations include News Channel Nebraska, Telemundo Nebraska and 10 radio stations. News Channel Nebraska is the only in-state, independent television network of its kind in America. Telemundo Nebraska is the state’s first network affiliate to deliver live, local Spanish news to Nebraska’s nearly 250,000 Hispanic residents. Flood Communications connects communities across the state by covering important events, supporting worthy causes and continuing to look ahead, envisioning the future of communications and the media. To learn more, visit floodcomm.com.

