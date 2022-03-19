Steady rain, warmth, snowmelt elevate flood chance in southern Ontario

Spring may not start until Sunday, but southern Ontario has received a good taste of this week with the warmth. Another prominent feature of the spring is rainfall, which is coming down steadily in the region Saturday thanks to a Texas low. However, the rain and mild temperatures have raised the flood potential. A warning is in place for parts of the Grand River, with watches elsewhere along the waterway and in parts of the Peterborough region. People are urged to stay away from all watercourses, no matter where. More on what to expect this weekend, and a look ahead to next week, below.

THROUGH SUNDAY: FLOOD RISK INCREASES AS RAIN PUSHES THROUGH

Rainfall from a Texas low has begun across southern Ontario and is expected to continue through Saturday evening, though there will be breaks in between, so it won't be a complete washout.

Amounts won’t be excessive by any means, with 10-25 mm peppered across southern Ontario. Extreme eastern sections may see up to 30 mm, with more instability associated with the showers. There is also the slight chance for thunderstorms in parts of the aforementioned region, as well as in Niagara.

ONFLOODRISK
ONFLOODRISK

But, with ongoing milder temperatures, as well, significant and continuous snowmelt has elevated the threat for flooding, prompting two regional conservation bodies to issue watches and a warning as local rivers and streams are at risk of overflowing their banks. Runoff from rainfall and snowmelt will cause local waterways to rise. The potential for ice jams could exacerbate the flooding threat in vulnerable areas.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a flood warning for the Speed River at Cambridge due to the flooding potential this weekend. The flood watches/warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

"Ice on local water bodies, where it remains, has been significantly weakened, resulting in extremely unsafe conditions. The public is asked to stay off all water bodies. Accessing frozen water bodies puts both the public and municipal first responders at risk," the GRCA said in the statement.

on2
on2

The Otonabee Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for “all waterbodies and watercourses in the Region except the Trent-Severn Waterway,” which includes Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Cavan Monaghan, City of Kawartha Lakes, City of Peterborough and Trent Hills. This flood watch will remain in place until Friday, April 1.

"If waters rise enough as to exceed channel capacity, it is expected to only do so in low-lying areas and to cause only nuisance-level flooding," the conservation authority said in the statement.

Cooler air wrapping around behind the system as it departs will set the stage for a period of light snow Saturday overnight into Sunday morning for parts of southern Ontario and cottage country. By the afternoon, conditions will be fair for most, with some lingering showers in southeastern sections.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK: MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER POSSIBLE

Fair and mild weather is expected to return for early next week. Above-seasonal temperatures will persist through mid-week, but another Texas low is expected to move in.

At this point it looks like widespread rain for much of the region, but we will have to closely watch the storm track as there will be a threat for a period of ice or snow at the start, especially for areas farther north and east.

ONWEDTEMP
ONWEDTEMP

Forecasters are also watching the potential for a colder pattern to return for the final few days of March. April is expected to test our patience at times with periods of colder weather.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest conditions across Ontario.

