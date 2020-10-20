Flood advisory and rip current warning issued for South Florida as rain bands hit area

One thing you won’t have to worry about bringing for your wait in line this first week of early voting:

Sunscreen.

But you might want to see if you have wading boots.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a coastal flood advisory for Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

There’s more.

A rip current risk warning has been issued and that one lasts until Thursday night.

Oct 20 @ 6 AM - Another day where coastal flooding around high tide could be an issue. Heavy rainfall from showers & storms could also create localized flooding as well today. #flwx



Next high tides: Miami at 12:13 PM and Lake Worth Pier at 11:38 AM pic.twitter.com/98sQUjXROm



— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 20, 2020

The threat — exacerbated by a 70% rain chance and possible thunderstorm Tuesday and 60% forecast into Thursday — could flood roads so be careful when driving.

You also aren’t going to be comfy above or in the water if you opt for the beach. In addition to the rip currents, which can be deadly, boaters will find rough seas and with high tides “boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the National Weather Service said.

Some of the rain bands could be accompanied by gusty winds, adds CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

At least all of this inclement weather will keep temperatures down to the low-80s and upper-70s.

The coastal flood alert for the Keys has been lifted but some flooding is still possible, the National Weather Service in Key West said. Rain chances are also high in Monroe County through Thursday, between 40%-70%.

Some wind gusts accompanying thunderstorms in the Keys could hit 35 mph. Expect lightning, too.

A rainy repeat this Tuesday morning️Take your umbrella & give yourself extra time. Scattered showers & storms now. Expect gusty showers on & off again throughout the day with the potential for heavy downpours & localized flooding. Highs in the low 80s. @CBSMiami #Cbs4 pic.twitter.com/fGm5X5U3ft — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 20, 2020

So when does this clear out?

Thursday begins a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions at 50% into the weekend. The nights will see drier skies at about 30%.