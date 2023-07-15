Flood advisories join heat advisories in South Florida. Here’s where the storms are

Remember Miami’s heat advisories?

They’ve come every day for so long they run together in a hazy blur like a highway mirage.

Saturday afternoon, meet the flood advisory.

After strong storms in Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale around noon that brought near 40 mph wind gusts and heavy downpours of 2 to 3 inches, the National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood advisory at 1:30 through 3:15 p.m. for several locations.

An additional 1 to 2 inches could still fall.

Where the flood advisory applies

Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Port of Miami, Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Surfside, North Miami, North Miami Beach and Miami Shores.

Also: North Bay Village, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, Bal Harbour and Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus.

Streets closed

TRAFFIC ALERT: We are assisting @CityofMiamiFire with an unoccupied building that has structural damage, we have closed N.W. 1 Avenue to Miami Avenue from N.W. 5 to 6 Streets until it’s deemed safe. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/ZWk5aQLdts — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 15, 2023

Miami police are assisting fire crews with traffic and have closed Miami’s Northwest First Avenue to Miami Avenue from Northwest Fifth to Sixth Streets after an unoccupied building was damaged, sending debris from the roof onto the sidewalk and roadway.

Police are awaiting a report from the city’s building department to determine the cause, Officer Michael Vega said. The area is closed until it’s deemed safe, Vega posted on Twitter.

Where the weather is going

With low-level steering flow out of the southwest, expect outflow from ongoing storms to converge over portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties as well as Lake O over the coming hours. Main threat will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/7HL9hl0Rjx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 15, 2023

A low-level steering flow out of the southwest is expected to push ongoing storms over portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties as well as Lake Okeechobee through Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologists’ message

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the weather service posted. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

Heat advisories

A record warm low temperature was tied yesterday at #keywest. The low temperature of 85 degrees tied the record set in 2020.



The heat will continue today with a heat advisory valid from 10 AM to 6 PM. Please remember to drink water, stay in shade, and avoid heat exhaustion. pic.twitter.com/7myac0TcF9 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) July 15, 2023

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a heat index “feels-like” temperature of 108.

Highs in the low- to mid-90s and a 40% storm chance Sunday in South Florida.

A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday in the Florida Keys, with an index of 112.

Even the low temps in the Keys are setting records. A low temperature of 85 degrees Friday in Key West tied the record set in 2020, according to the weather service in Key West.