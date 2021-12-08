Floki Inu partners with Russian football giants Spartak Moscow

Ten-time Russian Premier League champions, Spartak Moscow, have secured a brand partnership with the soaring Floki Inu cryptocurrency.

The token has added yet another arrow to its quiver in the form of the most successful Russian football club of all time.

The Floki Inu team announced the news Twitter earlier today.

#FLOKI PARTNERS WITH RUSSIA'S MOST POPULAR FOOTBALL CLUB To further strengthen the $FLOKI brand and create awareness for #FLOKI as the people's cryptocurrency, we have formed a partnership with Russia's most popular professional football club: FC Spartak Moscow. pic.twitter.com/qSgH6UK39W — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) December 8, 2021

The partnership will begin immediately, says the Floki team, with the crypto’s brand and website to be featured on the Spartak Moscow jersey as well as LED panels to be plastered on all advertising constructions around the stadium.

Floki announced its intention for ‘world domination’ and pursued marketing campaigns to increase the presence of the brand which now includes deals in India, Spain, Russia, Germany and Italy.

The Floki team tweeted: “With 17.81 million supporters in Russia, a combined social media following of 10.4 million+ people, and a massive TV audience for each game, the [Spartak Moscow] partnership will help make Floki a mainstream cryptocurrency in Russia.”

Spartak faced fellow Floki-sponsored Napoli in the UEFA Europa League on November 24 as the stable of clubs possessing partnerships with Floki – including Spanish La Liga side Cadiz FC and Indian football team Kerala Blasters – continues to grow.

Spartak Moscow, who’ve also won 12 Soviet championships, became the first Russian football club to join Sorare, a fantasy football platform.