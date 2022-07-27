Flodder the ostrich reunited with owner, as she declares: 'I feel complete again'

Ostrich - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It was a moment of intense emotions as Flodder the ostrich was reunited with his owner after a seven-month separation.

Wendy Adriaens, 40, nicknamed the "ostrich whisperer", is the owner of the third-year-old male bird and keeps him at her animal rescue farm near Antwerp in Belgium.

They had to endure a painful parting earlier this year after Flodder tried to hurt one of Wendy's female ostriches, Blue, while violently trying to mate.

Wendy reluctantly moved Flodder to an ostrich farm, but he never settled into the herd. So, after obtaining more land for her own farm, she went back to retrieve him.

In an overjoyed post on Instagram, Wendy wrote: "My baby Flodder is finally back home. In my care. Where he belongs. I feel complete again. Let me share with you his first cuddle with me."

He is now one of the world's most famous birds, with pictures and videos of him going viral on Wendy's TikTok account, which has more than one million followers.

Wendy and her husband first adopted three ostrich chicks two-and-a-half years ago after learning that they were going to be sent to a meat farm.

Her entry into the world of animal rescue sparked an intense interest and she has since taken in all kinds of animals that have been mistreated or neglected.

Writing on her GoFundMe page, she said: "Very soon it became clear that rescuing animals from neglect, abuse, accidents and slaughter is my true purpose in life.

"Seeing them thrive (again), but also seeing them regain their trust in humans and their willingness to connect with them is the greatest reward. Along with those who are successfully released back into nature.

"So I quit my job to focus on my rescues. The best choice I have ever made after having my dear children and marriage to my husband of course."