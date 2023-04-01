Floats, blooms and royalty — Daffodil Festival parades spread Pierce County cheer

The sun peeked out in Tacoma and Puyallup Saturday, almost as if it knew the floats were coming. The annual Daffodil Festival parades played the moment for all it was worth. The royalty, including Queen Vivian Llorens Hernandez from Lakes High School, bundled up in green jackets, but they remained masters of the delicate wave. as they slowly rolled down Pacific Avenue.

The 90th annual celebration, always marked by bursts of the yellow blooms that give the festival its name, charted parade routes through Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting Saturday. Events continue through April, including the Daffodil 8K, the Marine Parade and the Junior Daffodil Parade.