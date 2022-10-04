Floating Wind Power Market Size to Hit Around USD 69.8 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The floating wind power market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass around USD 69.8 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 42.4% from 2022 and 2030.

Tokyo, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Floating Wind Power Market (By Water Depth: Shallow Water, Transitional water, Deep Water; By Turbine Capacity: Up to 3 MW, 3 MW – 5 MW, Above 5 MW) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

The market for floating wind power is anticipated to rise significantly due to the significant increase in demand for renewable energy sources. In contrast to conventional power sources, floating wind turbines are also affordable and have lower carbon emissions. Additionally, the floating wind turbine technology does away with the water depth restriction, making it easier to choose the ideal location for power generation. For instance, in June 2017, the Norwegian energy corporation Statoil committed $268 million in a project using wind turbines.

Get the Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2225

The project entailed installing floating wind turbines off Scotland's north-east coast at a depth of 78 metres. Additionally, compared to other onshore wind turbines, floating wind turbines have a larger capacity factor. This is explained by the reliable power production of floating wind turbines. For example, a floating offshore wind turbine has a capacity factor of 0.5–0.7, compared to an onshore wind turbine's capacity factor of 0.25–0.3. It might be costly to build a wind turbine with several mooring lines and anchors, though. Additionally, a permanent defence against hurricanes or strong storms could be a “Twisted Jacket” foundation with fewer nodes and parts. In addition to providing strong and stable constructions, the inward battered guiding structure significantly lowers installation costs. The market for floating wind power will see more prospects as a result of this new invention.

Regional Snapshots

In 2021, Europe held the greatest market share for offshore wind power worldwide. In terms of offshore wind technology & offshore wind farm development, Europe has been a pioneer. The European Wind Initiative (EWI), a wind energy R&D initiative created to advance the wind sector in Europe, supports the development of offshore wind energy. The EU's member states are primarily concentrating on updating their deteriorating electrical infrastructure, and their governments are encouraging the use of renewable energy sources for power generation and creating networks from sources to end users to facilitate effective power and energy trading.

Over the course of the forecast period, the global offshore wind energy market is anticipated to see profitable market expansion in North America. The rise is linked to both rising wind energy demand and wind energy investment in North America. The economies of the U.S. and Canada contribute significantly to the wind energy industry. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that the implementation of offshore wind projects in the U.S. will prevent the worldwide harm caused by greenhouse emissions by around $50 billion.

Additionally, the market for offshore wind energy in North America is expanding due to the significant presence of important companies here. Turbine producers, for instance, Bergey Wind Power and Kelso Energy LTD, are concentrating on upgrading their turbines with cutting-edge technology like onboard sensors and improved rotors with characteristics of injection and compression moulding.

Over the anticipated time in the industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a sizable market share. Additionally, during the anticipated timeframe, the region was estimated to produce 2.12 GW of offshore wind energy.

Report highlights

  • In May 2021, around 35,324 megawatts (MW) of U.S. offshore wind energy were produced, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Energy.

  • During the projection period, deep water (>60 metres) is expected to rule the floating wind turbine industry. The optimal location for power generation may be chosen thanks to the construction of deep-water turbines, which provide a vast region with no water depth restrictions.

  • In 2021, the European offshore wind energy industry attracted more than 39.9% regional shares.

  • From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific offshore wind energy industry will have a notable CAGR.

  • Growing energy demand in emerging nations is driving the offshore wind energy market expansion in the upcoming years.

  • Up to 30 metres of sea depth accounted for 69.9% of the entire market share in 2021.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2225

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.9 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 69.8 Billion

CAGR

42.4% from 2022 to 2030

By Water Depth

  • Shallow Water

  • Transitional water

  • Deep Water

By Turbine Capacity

  • Up to 3 MW

  • 3 MW – 5 MW

  • Above 5 MW

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

General Electric (US), Vestas (Denmark), Siemens Gamesa (Spain), Goldwind (China), Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co. (China),ABB (Switzerland), Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Nordex SE (Germany), EEW (Germany) and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Renewable Energy Investments to Fuel Market Growth for Floating Wind Power.

Today, many nations throughout the world are switching to renewable energy to cut down on carbon emissions. The demand for wind and solar energy is therefore quite strong. The growing utilisation of wind energy will also provide new prospects for the offshore wind energy sector. According to the Global Trends in Renewable Energy Investment 2019 research, investments in renewable energy increased by USD 272.9 billion globally in 2018. These elements are expected to hasten the expansion of the floating wind power industry in the near future. However, the pre-development of wind farms and engineering operations are quite expensive. It could prevent growth.

Restraints

Due to the installation's geographic position, the foundation and equipment installed offshore are expensive and also provide logistical challenges. Additionally, the cost of maintenance will be significant and it is possible that the turbines could corrode. During inclement weather, it is incredibly challenging to fix even the slightest problems with wind turbines. The undersea cables that transport energy back to land can be damaged by hurricanes or storms, and they are very expensive to manufacture and install. All of these elements pose a severe danger to the market for floating wind power's expansion.

Opportunities

To support market development, offshore wind power ambitions will draw massive investment. In order to establish R&D in the floating offshore wind power objectives to get power on much larger scale, renewable energy goals have increased interest in floating offshore wind turbines across numerous nations. In 2021, the US Department of Energy declared a funding opportunity to encourage enormous investment in this market. Offshore wind can provide 11 times increase in energy than what the world needs, attracting $1 trillion by 2040, based on the International Energy Agency's 2019 forecast. The UK has set a goal of 30GW of offshore wind energy by the end of 2030. A 5.2–5.2 GW offshore wind power project that would be fully operational by 2028 was announced by France in 2020.

Challenges

The market, installation, and supply chain were all negatively impacted by the COVID 19 epidemic. Because of this, the intended result was not obtained. The market has stopped growing since there were delays in international commerce. The safety of the workers is put at risk when working on offshore sites, and the R&D team is particularly concerned about the operators' safety. The turbines or the infrastructure have a detrimental influence on the animals, flora, and fauna of the water and constitute a hazard to birds flying over the water body. Currently, shallow water bodies are utilised for installation; however, deeper waters will be employed in the future, thus the foundation technology and innovation used to install the turbines must be appropriate for those deeper seas.

Recent developments

  • In October 2020, Total bought a 20% share in the EolMed floating wind project. It is situated in the Mediterranean Sea, off the French coast of Gruissan and close to Port-La-Nouvelle. Three MHI Vestas 10 MW turbines will be installed there.

  • In June 2020, Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, a 1.4 GW project, will receive 100 of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines. It is in the United Kingdom. More than 1.2 million households will be able to be powered by the project's electricity production.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2225

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and