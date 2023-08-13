This floating hotel room is a surprisingly affordable way to stay on the Norfolk Broads

Hippersons' quirky pods are a breath of fresh air for those wanting a stay with a difference

On one of the countless sultry city nights that marked the summer I left university, my friend struck up a conversation with a stranger while waiting for a night bus.

It turned out that he owned a narrow boat. And that is how, shortly afterwards, I ended up renting a tiny cabin on a polluted but surprisingly picturesque stretch of the Regent’s Canal in London.

Two decades on, when my current home was acquired through the conventional route of paperwork, palpitations and premature ageing, I thought back wistfully to this simpler era on the water. And when I heard about Hippersons, I booked immediately.

The small boatyard flows out from a mooring basin onto the River Waveney in Beccles, Suffolk. The main office is frills-free, as befits a working yard. From here, grassy paths and rewilded banks lead you past fields and moored yachts to three retro floating cabins and two glamping pods, their names all plucked from the Swallows and Amazons books.

The glamping pod that the kids and I booked is called Secret Water. Bobbing atop a private floating deck and accessed via a gangplank, it has an undulating roof, round portholes and circular patio doors.

Inside, I spot other divergences from my “romantically dishevelled” narrowboat life, notably high ceilings and abundant natural light, not to mention cleanliness.



A sofa sits opposite a small smart TV. Behind it is a doll-sized kitchen-diner, with stools slid under a counter. There is a wardrobe-sized wet room, and sliding doors lead into two cabins. Mine has a double bed, the kids have bunks; both have views of the water.

The second glamping pod, Wild Cat Island, is just downriver. Bigger, and with twin beds not bunks, it is ideal for families with older children. But the great thing about Secret Water is its position, at the intersection of two waterways.

From our deck, we watch a constant stream of swans, rowers, swimmers and paddleboarders glide by, as the sun dips and the water turns blush pink. A pair of vintage binoculars is provided for this very purpose.

Hippersons is not for those who prize marble bathrooms or “cashmere in the Cotswolds” vibes, but is a homage to the simple pleasures of life on the water. Every cabin and pod has its own rowing boat, plus life jackets.

We took to travelling almost everywhere in our boat, untethering it from our deck and rowing it shakily downriver for breakfast at Space at the Quay (a wonderful cafe). You could have an entirely car-free break here.



From the boatyard, you can hire electric day boats, a wooden pedal-boat or stand-up paddleboards (from which, personal experience suggests, your 10-year-old will gleefully topple you into the water). You can book sailing instruction or take a two-hour guided canoe tour at dusk.

Beccles’ old bridge, which links the town centre to the marshes, is a few short rowing strokes from our deck. The train station is a 15-minute walk. Shops, including a glorious greengrocer called the Pavilion, and the divine Baileys Delicatessen, are a short stroll away.

Oak Fired at the Royal Oak makes such exceptional Napoli pizza that it has been rubber stamped by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. Even the utterly charming and retro lido, its heated pool set right against the riverbank’s reeds, is an easy walk away.

Beccles, it should be said, is not Southwold or Walberswick – both enchanting, but so riddled with second homes that they are Disney depictions of English country life.

Beccles, by contrast, has handsome bones, but also Boots and betting shops because – and this might shock you – people actually live and work here all week.



Among them are Hippersons’ owners, Mary and Simon, who parked their beautiful barge home here more than a decade ago. Mary is also chair of Visit the Broads, so their recommendations are rock solid. Glamping pods are stocked with locally made biscuits, coffee and – for kids – aquatic-themed gummies from the local sweet shop.

Trips are arranged to a nearby vineyard and alpaca farm. Breakfast hampers can be delivered to your deck. A guest app covers everything from tide times to wildlife identification.

This is what sustainable tourism should look like. As Ratty would say in The Wind in the Willows: “There is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

Essentials

A family of four can stay for two nights at Secret Water from £320. Gillingham Dam, Beccles (01502 712 166; hippersons.co.uk)

