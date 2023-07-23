This Flirty Mini Dress Combines So Many Summer 2023 Trends — and It’s on Sale for $40

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon shoppers say the "flattering" style gets them tons of compliments.

Shopping for on-trend items can be overwhelming, with so many trends happening simultaneously. Barbiecore-everything is going strong with the recent release of the Barbie movie, while the intense heat has us all reaching for mini-dresses (even better if they have cut-outs). And while tiered skirts and square necks could be classified as classic design details, they have gained some popularity points this summer with the frequency of sightings all over social media.

Now, you may be thinking, that's a lot of trends to be shopping for at once. But what if I said I found a dress that had all of the hottest summer trends in one — and has over 1,000 five-star ratings at Amazon about how "flattering" and "comfortable" it is? You'd want to add it to your cart as fast as I did. Well, the dress in question is Shy Velvet's Crossover Waist Mini Dress, and it's the ultimate summer dress for any occasion.

Shy Velvet's Crossover Waist Mini Dress

The mini dress comes in sizes S through XL and is available in 18 colors, two of which are a bright and pastel pink, making it a great pick-up if you're looking for something to wear to see the Barbie movie. The dress features a crossover cut-out design with smocking at the waist that wraps around to an open back. A square neck at the front and back of the dress is double-lined for extra coverage, and it can be worn on or off the shoulder. It has elbow-length fluttered sleeves and a lightweight three-tiered skirt. The stretch offered at the back of the dress because the smocking allows you to pull the dress on and off easily without the fuss of a zipper.

This flirty cut-out dress checks all the trend boxes while still being a dress I could see many wearing for years to come, so it makes sense why Amazon shoppers want to buy it in "every color." One shopper planned on wearing the dress as a guest to a wedding and said that though it came "very wrinkled," after they ironed it, it stayed wrinkle-free. They also shared that the dress was "very comfortable" and "fits true-to-size." Another reviewer described the dress as "flattering" and "good quality." They also said the material kept them cool on "humid summer days." A final shopper who got tons of compliments while wearing the dress said it "photographs great" and that the fabric was "breathable," making it great for summer.

If you are in need of a summer dress that’ll transcend trends for years to come, Shy Velvet's Crossover Waist Mini Dress is the one to reach for. Shop it on sale for just $40 in select colors on Amazon.



