'Flipping Out' Star Jeff Lewis Shows Off Reduced Pout After Having His Lip Fillers Removed

Bailey Richards
·2 min read
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Jeff Lewis' lips were the star of the show on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

In the episode, which also featured Bethenny Frankel, Cohen, 54, called attention to Lewis' recent lip reduction. "I want to congratulate Jeff on recently having his lip fillers dissolved," the host said, calling the Flipping Out star's lip filler an "iconic stint that spanned 20 years and four presidents."

Lewis, 52, responded to Cohen's congratulations with a simple "yup" and a nod as the camera cut to him to show off his pout, from which the star's decades-old filler was dissolved earlier this year.

"And since Jeff is up to date on [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City], I hope he can give us some lip about all the drama there," the host punned.

The Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis host first revealed that he had his filler dissolved in August.

During an appearance on Cohen's SiriusXM channel, Lewis explained that on an unrelated trip to see his dermatologist, the "no-nonsense, no-bulls---- guy" told him, "I'm not going to do any work for you until we fix your lip."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

He explained to Lewis that his filler, which he received two decades ago and thought was "90 percent dissipated," had migrated to the sides of his upper lip, something the interior designer said he noticed on his own: "Over the years I haven't liked it but I thought they're gonna have to cut open my lip and take it out."

The dermatologist told the former Bravo star that he wanted to dissolve the old filler that day, and he did so in a procedure that, according to Lewis, the doctor called a "10 out of 10" on the pain scale. He kept this a tidbit from the TV personality until after it was over, Lewis said, adding that the doctor told him, "I didn't want to tell you that because I knew you wouldn't do it."

Lewis confirmed the specialist's suspicions that he "wouldn't have done it" had he known about the pain, but he shared that he's "really happy" he went ahead and did it.

