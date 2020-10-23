Flipkart Dusshera Specials sale is now live: Best deals on Galaxy F41, iPhone SE (2020), Poco M2 and more

Just after the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has now kicked off its Dusshera Specials sale in India that will go on till 28 October. During this ongoing sale, the e-commerce platform will give an instant discount of 10 percent on HSBC and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. To recall, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that started on 17 October is also ongoing right now. During the Flipkart sale, buyers can get heavy discounts and offers on smartphones, mobile accessories and more.

Samsung Galaxy F41 that launched recently at a starting price of Rs 16,999 is now selling at a starting price of Rs 15,499, down by Rs 500. You can also get a Poco M2 is now available at a starting price of Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. iPhone SE (2020) (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 34,999. For the unversed, Apple recently gave a price cut to three iPhone models including iPhone SE (2020), bringing it down to Rs 39,900 from Rs 42,500.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77, 900. As per the Flipkart teaser, Galaxy S20+ will now be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Oppo A52 was launched at Rs 16,990 and is now selling at Rs 12,990. iQOO 3 is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 29,990.

