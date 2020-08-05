Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020 Starts Midnight: Big Discounts on Motorola Razr, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iQOO 3 & More

Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant has organised 'Big Saving Days Sale' to let customers get their hands on the selected smartphones & other new products. The sale will commence today midnight. During the sale, many mobile phones will be offered with exciting offers and massive discounts. Flipkart has listed all the handsets that will be sold with attractive offers including iPhone XR, iPhone SE, Realme X2 Pro, iQOO 3 & much more.

Apple iPhone XR:

Apple’s iPhone XR was launched in India a couple of years ago with a price tag of Rs 52,999. During the sale, the handset will be made available with a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC bank credit & debit cards, Up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. In terms of specifications, the device comes with a 6.1-inch LCD multi-touch display, a 12MP single rear camera, a 7MP front snapper & much more. The mobile phone will be available from Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Apple iPhone XR Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Motorola Razr:

Motorola Razr foldable mobile is listed on Flipkart at Rs 1,24,999. The device will be available with Rs 25,000 discount, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card & more during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Motorola Razr comes with two displays - a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display & a 2.7-inch quick view display at the front panel. Powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset, the smartphone comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration.

Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Launched in India For Rs 1.25 Lakh (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Apple iPhone SE:

Launched this April, the Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch widescreen LCD multi-touch display, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 7MP front shooter & three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. The phone will be offered with Rs 3,600 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards & debit cards, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange offers & no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India Sale (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Realme X3 SuperZoom:

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme X3 Series this June. Realme X3 gets a starting price of Rs 24,999 whereas Realme X3 SuperZoom cost starts from Rs 27,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme X3 Series Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offers include Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & much more.