Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to take place from 3-10 October: Best deals on Poco M3, Oppo 53 and more

Flipkart has announced to host its Big Billion Days sale in India from 3-10 October. Prior to this, the sale was scheduled to commence on 7 October but after the announcement of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that kicks off on 4 October, Flipkart decided to change the dates of its own sale. During the Flipkart sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

During the sale smartphones that will be available at discounts include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE (2020), Pixel 4A, Samsung Galaxy F62 and more. As per the preview, Poco M3 (Review) will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,499, down from Rs 10,999. Launched at a starting price of Rs 7,499, Poco C3 will sell at Rs 6,999 during the sale. Oppo A53s will come at a price tag of Rs 12,990, down by Rs 2,000. Oppo A33 was launched at Rs 11,990 and during the sale, it will be available at Rs 8,990.

Launched earlier this year, Oppo Reno6 will sell at a price of Rs 26,990, down from Rs 29,990 and Oppo Reno6 Pro will cost you Rs 35,990, down from Rs 39,990. Moto G60 was launched in India at Rs 17,999 and it will now be available at Rs 15,999, down by Rs 2,000. Micromax IN Note 1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999 will go on sale at Rs 9,499 on Flipkart.

Notably, newly launched Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A will go on their first sale during the Big Billion Days sale. Additionally, the yet-to-be-launched smartphones including Galaxy F42 5G, Vivo X70 series and Poco C31 will also be available for purchase on Flipkart during the sale. Other than smartphones, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool, Dyson Pure Cool Advanced Technology Tower and Dyson V11 Absolute Pro will also be available at discounted prices during the sale.

