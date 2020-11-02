Flip the switch on your winter bucket list and make the trek to the snowy paradise of Telluride

Locals in Telluride like to throw around the catchphrase, “People go to Aspen to be seen. People come to Telluride to escape the scene and hangout.” Every time someone said some version of the phrase during my visit to the remote town in southwestern Colorado, it resonated with me. Not because of the vastly different personalities of the two mountain towns, but because after five months of being grounded, I had finally escaped the suffocating scene of South Florida. Healthy, and searching for the same promises of an off-the-grid, one-with-the-great-outdoors experience that lure people to Telluride year-round, I braved two plane rides — hardly recognizable in a face mask and a plastic face shield that your nail tech hopefully wears, while executing more glove changes than a surgeon — to Montrose Airport and drove the hour to Telluride.

I’ll admit the rugged, small mountain town wasn’t on my radar, until one of my close friends in Miami returned from spending much of the pandemic in her new vacation home there. She was hooked on the peaceful isolation and desperate to go back to the place that excelled at social distancing activities before that was ever a mandate. As quickly as I ripped off my clothes from the plane, my mood swung from anxious to relaxed. Maybe, it was due to the fresh alpine air, crystalline blue skies, and jaw-dropping scenery filled with mountain peaks and impromptu elk and deer sightings. Or, maybe it’s that while everyone is following tight safety protocols, the heaviness of the pandemic seems much lighter there. Whatever it was, my mountain reset had begun.

Alpine Bliss

Stepping foot into downtown Telluride, breathtakingly hugged on all sides by the San Juan Mountains, it’s like you’ve been dropped in the middle of an Old West postcard. Only instead of horses, everyone is walking a cute dog, or three. The historic town has managed to preserve its former mining town aesthetic, while lodging modern-day shops and restaurants run by entrepreneurs who had former big careers somewhere else but found totally new pursuits in order to permanently live there. The result is a mix of on-trend and mountain apparel boutiques, eclectic jewelry makers, handcrafted home goods, and art galleries, one run by a photographer mentored by Ansel Adams. Yet, the understated vibe shifts with a swoosh of the gondola up the hill to European-style Mountain Village, where lavish dwellings and upscale ski-in, ski-out resorts prevail. Even there, no one is hyper-focused on how you’re dressed — there’s no shame in sipping expensive Champagne while wearing Patagonia — as everyone is in their own blissed-out world, caught up in the scenery or chatting about the day’s adventures. That special balance of natural ruggedness, laidback luxury and privacy seems to be the reason that celebs like Oprah, Hilary Swank and Ralph Lauren own homes on the outskirts of town. Fun fact: the hour-drive from Montrose Airport to Telluride spans about 20-minutes past Lauren’s sprawling ranch. (Yes, I timed it.)

While my first few days were spent breathlessly hiking up Bridal Veil Falls, Colorado’s tallest waterfall, paddle boarding on pristine Trout Lake dramatically edged by towering pine trees and mountain peaks, I was lucky enough to experience the town’s first, unexpected snowfall of the not-yet season in September. However, my wallet wasn’t as fortunate, when I had to go on a cold-weather clothing shopping spree. As fluffy flakes somersaulted from the sky, my attention focused on yet another one of Telluride’s biggest draws — the enchantment of winter. Formerly green trees were now dressed in thick winter-white coats, the gondola felt more like a fairytale journey instead of mere transportation, and restaurant fire pits were cranked up for roasting s’mores and sipping warm drinks. I had come for the tail-end of summer, but Telluride began building a case for a winter visit.

