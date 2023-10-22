Flip! review – a Faustian fable for the age of social media

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

A decade has passed since Ali Pritchard decided to create a small studio theatre in Newcastle; a couple of weeks ago, he stepped down as its artistic director, having set the venue on its feet. Over the years, Alphabetti has produced and/or hosted hundreds of performances, while operating a pay-what-you-feel policy. The aim? To engage with new and diverse audiences in the city and beyond. If a cold Wednesday night last week was representative, it’s working.

A group of teenagers bounces, and a more sedate mix of adults ambles, into the three-sided auditorium for this new play by Racheal Ofori (who has previously created her own one-woman touring stage shows, and written for BBC’s Black Ops).

Flip! is an old-fashioned story set in the up-to-the-minute context of social media: a friendship is tested by the eternal temptations of fame and fortune. Carleen (Leah St Luce) and Crystal (Jadesola Odunjo) are black, in their mid-20s and zinging with energy, but feeling stuck. Together, the social media-savvy pair host a video on “WePipe”, delivering opinions on topics such as: “Questions I hate… Do black people burn in the sun?” Off screen, the big question they face is: how to build their profile?

Carleen and Crystal progress through online engagements, confrontations, cancellations, to increasing numbers of followers. One of the two comes to the attention of Flip! This new platform offers riches in return for full access to users’ unique digital identities – to be adapted into income-generating content using AI. It’s a Faustian pact.

Ofori’s bright, vivid, satirical, idea-jammed script at times demands too much of just two performers (surtitles give vital assistance, indicating which of multiple possible voices is being represented). That said, St Luce and Odunjo (directed by Emily Aboud, with movement by Aline David) are never less than a joy to watch.