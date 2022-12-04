'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show



HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!

After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.

The 39-year-old California native's spin-off show Christina on the Coast first aired in 2019 as she gave fans a front row seat to the renovation of her house following her divorce from Ant Anstead. Fast-forward to 2022, and it doesn't look like she's going anywhere soon as she wrote, "Excited to announce 'Christina on the Coast' season 4 will be premiering on Thursday 12/8."

Now that the interior designer is newly-wed to Joshua Hall, she's trading in her seaside days for something a bit more rustic as she also announced her brand-new spin-off Christina in the Country where "the season will follow the expansion of [her] design business across the country as Josh and [Christina] put down roots at [their] second home in Tennessee."

In a separate post, where she dubbed the upcoming show as her "new favorite project EVER," Christina gushed about her new-found love for Tennessee as her blended family has made the state their "home away from home."

Christina in the Country premieres January 12, and the new couple are keeping things in the family. The first episode will tackle Christina's in-law's home renovations, and she made sure to thank them in her caption by saying, "I appreciate them trusting us to start this series with their home."

With stunning renovations from coast to coast, fans can't wait to get a taste of both as they left comments like, "Wooo!!! Can’t wait!" and "Christina, no one does real estate flips like you! The best in the game by far ❤️❤️." Even new husband Joshua got a flirty in the comments and wrote, "My wife is a stone cold 🦊❤️."

Since you can probably guess that Christina in the Country is right up our alley, you can bet we'll be tuning in to her new show. Both spin-offs will be available to watch on HGTV and Discovery+.

