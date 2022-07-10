‘Flip or Flop’ Fans Rally Around Tarek El Moussa After He Reveals Painful Injury on Instagram

Flip or Flop fans are sending their best to Tarek El Moussa after he revealed he's on the mend for a painful injury.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old HGTV star and real estate investor posted an Instagram photo of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, relaxing on a boat together — but fans quickly noticed a small concerning detail: In the photo, Tarek can be seen with black athletic tape placed on both of his knees.

"Enjoying every moment 🙏 As I was laying there on the boat with Tay I swear I forgot all about the tear on both my knees and the tear on my bicep — was just all smiles, enjoying a perfect day," he wrote in the caption.

The Flip or Flop host then shared how he tore his knees and his bicep. "My injuries came from pushing myself too hard (something I do often in almost every part of my life 😂) but hey what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger right?? 🤷🏻♂️" he continued.

As a representative for Tarek confirmed to People, the athletic tape on his knees is meant to help with muscle pain. While Tarek didn't elaborate on how he exactly sustained the injury, it's possible that he suffered from a torn meniscus, which is one of the most common knee injuries and can result from any activity that causes you to forcefully rotate your knee, according to the Mayo Clinic. Similarly, the main two causes of bicep tendon tears, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, are injury (like lifting something too heavy) or overuse.

Despite the painful setback, Tarek still managed to express an optimistic outlook — and a positive message — with his fans. "Sometimes when we think like we’re in a dark place it can feel like we’ve been buried when really we’re just being planted 🙏," he wrote. "Just some food for thought this week since I’m sure some of you are feeling tired from the weekend!! Keep going and keep giving it all you got — but don’t be like me and get injured while doing so 😅"

Of course, Tarek's wife and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), whom he married in 2021, made sure to show her support in the comments. "And you never give up. Inspire me my love," she wrote to her husband.

Fans, too, immediately flooded the comments with messages of support for Tarek. "Sending you healing energy for a quick recovery! Tay is lucky to have such a loving, devoted Dad ❤️," one fan wrote. Others expressed their appreciation for Tarek's uplifting message. "Love your positive outlook! Thanks for sharing and I hope you recover soon! ❤️🙏," a user commented.

As fans may already know, Tarek is no stranger to major health struggles: He was previously diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013, after a Flip or Flop fan who was also a registered nurse noticed a lump on his thyroid and contacted the show's producers. Shortly after, he was also diagnosed with testicular cancer — though thankfully, he was able to successfully enter remission for both cancers. Tarek also suffered two debilitating back injuries in 2014 and then again in 2018, later undergoing stem cell surgery to heal his back pain.

Even despite his health setbacks, though, the resilient two-time cancer survivor still clearly manages to stay optimistic. In fact, Tarek recently made sure to share and celebrate some exciting news with his fans, announcing in an Instagram post on June 22 that he'll be starring in a new HGTV show called "The Flipping El Moussas" alongside his wife Heather Rae.

"We are thrilled to be starring in and executive producing the show together and filming is already underway," he wrote in the caption. "Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun."

The brand new series is expected to premiere in 2023. We definitely can't wait to watch — but in the meantime, we're wishing Tarek a speedy recovery!

