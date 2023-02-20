'Flip or Flop' Fans Bombard Tarek El Moussa's Instagram After HGTV Announcement

The El Moussas are back and better than ever! After airing the 10th and final season of Flip or Flop with ex-wife and former co-star Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and new wife Heather Rae Young are returning to the screen to tackle more projects, including a newborn baby.

The real estate power couple is giving fans a front row seat to their family's exciting life-changing events, high-end flips and the arrival of their first child together (their son, Tristan, was born on January 31!). The HGTV docuseries, The Flipping El Moussas, will be a family affair as Heather Rae learns the ins and outs of Tarek's flipping business. As someone who is used to working in the world of luxe real estate, her knowledge of how to attract upscale buyers combined with her husband's flipping success, makes them a force to be reckoned with.

Tarek shared the news with fans on Instagram with a lengthy caption. “We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family,” said Tarek.

Fans followed by bombarding the comment section in shock to see his return to HGTV with Heather Rae. They wrote:

"Excited to see Heather’s design choices because she has lux real estate experience. I would like to see lux on a budget!"

"So same thing as his other show with Christina? I’d watch. I love Flip or Flop. 🙌"

"I'm so excited to see you guys work together! I love the chemistry between you both. You guys will grow old together."

The 10-episode series, which airs on March 2, begins with the couple taking on a massive project in the Silver Lake community of Los Angeles, CA with a priceless view, but in desperate need of chic, new finishes. Luckily, we won't have to wait too much longer to see the final product. And if you want to watch, but don't have cable, you can stream it on Discovery+ with a 7-day free trial.

