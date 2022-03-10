‘Flip Or Flop’ To End With 10th Season On HGTV

Denise Petski
·2 min read

HGTV’s Flip Or Flop has come to the end of the road. The popular home renovation series will conclude after the current tenth season, Deadline has confirmed. The series finale is set for Thursday, March 17, at 8/7c.

Hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack revealed the news in separate Instagram posts and HGTV confirmed in the statement below.

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series. More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

“I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support.”

El Moussa thanked fans for their support, noting that the end of the current season will be “bittersweet.”

“You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between 🙏🏼 but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!,” El Moussa wrote, adding, “With only TWO episodes left, we’ve definitely saved the best for last!”

El Moussa and Haack recently signed new multi-talent talent deals with HGTV, where they will continue to work on their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.

