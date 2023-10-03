'What in the Flintstones go to Jurassic Park' is this Zillow Gone Wild featured home?

A home listed in Wisconsin for $1.45 million is perfectly tailored for an outdoor enthusiast who may want to live with palm trees, an indoor pond and an elaborately nature-themed lounge.

With a private beach on a 3.5-acre lake, the 17.5-acre property feels like a mini-island resort, reinforced by dozens of photos that were featured on “you never know what’s going on inside a home” — an Instagram series posted by the popular account Zillow Gone Wild. The 5,254-square-foot home parallels the New Berlin Recreational Trail, the Milwaukee Journal–Sentinel, part of USA TODAY Network, reported in 2022.

The property’s surprising features drew hundreds of comments from Zillow Gone Wild followers who had hilarious observations and questions about the listing in New Berlin, a city located in eastern Waukesha County.

Some of our favorites include:

“I guess they wanted to live in a Rainforest Café.”

“This house is owned by an alligator.”

“What in The Flintstones go to Jurassic Park is going on here?”

“Rock walls are all fun and games until your drunk friends start climbing them.”

This six-bedroom, six-bath home sold for $1.2 million in June 2022 after just a few months on the market, according to Zillow property records. Real estate agent Tony Wendorf listed the property in August this year and is marketing it as a potential Airbnb investment property. According to the listing, the new owner has invested nearly $400,000 in updates to the 17.5-acre property.

The exterior and outdoor patio at 1920 S. Springdale Road.

An areal view of 1920 S. Springdale Road.

A kitchen and dining area inside 1920 S. Springdale Road.

The bar and gaming room in 1920 S. Springdale Road features a "Starry Night" themed mural.

An indoor pool with a view of the outdoors at 1920 S. Springdale Road.

A nature-themed home in New Berlin, Wisc., at 1920 S. Springdale Rd. is on the market and listed at $1.45 million.

A bedroom inside 1920 S. Springdale Road.

A bedroom inside 1920 S. Springdale Road.

