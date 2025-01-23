Flintoff, 16, scores blistering century for England Lions

Rocky Flintoff also scored a century for England Under-19s in July [Getty Images]

Cricket Australia XI v England Lions, Brisbane (day two of four)

Cricket Australia 214 & 33-1 (15 overs): Radhakrishnan 24; Cook 1-7

England Lions 319 (84.2 overs): Flintoff 108; Whitney 4-72

Cricket Australia XI trail England Lions by 72 runs

Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, scored a century for England Lions against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane.

Flintoff, 16, was batting at number nine and struck 108 from 127 balls in the Lions' first-innings 319 all out.

He is being coached by his father for the Lions tour, where the England team were beaten by seven wickets in the first match.

Flintoff's century helped the Lions build a healthy lead over Cricket Australia, who trail by 72 runs having reached 33-1 in their second innings.

Opener Alex Davies' 76 was the second-highest score while Freddie McCann, who made 51, also helped rescue the Lions from 161-7.

England Test-capped bowler Josh Tongue supported Flintoff with five from 29 balls and Mitchell Stanley dug in for four from 27.

In the first innings, Lions seamer Pat Brown took a hat-trick in his 5-21, as Cricket Australia slipped to 55-4 but recovered thanks to wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks' 64.

England Test spinner Shoaib Bashir took 1-62 from his 16 overs.

Flintoff signed his first professional deal for Lancashire in June after making a century for the club's second XI in April.

He made his first-team debut in July and has since played four first-class matches and seven List A games.