Flights from DFW Airport to this European destination are leaving twice daily

Flights from Dallas/Fort Worth Airport to Madrid, Spain are leaving daily starting this summer.

Iberia Airways of Spain started flights to DFW Airport in June 2022 through a partnership with Fort Worth-based American Airlines. The service was meant to be a seasonal summer route, but strong demand kept the service going year-round. Flights ramped up even more starting early June.

DFW Airport will have two daily nonstop flights to Madrid-Barajas Airport from June to October — one flight operated by Iberia and another operated by American.

Daily flights with American typically leave at 5 p.m., while flights with Iberia leave around 9:40 p.m. An Airbus A330 aircraft will be used for the nine-hour flight.

María Jesús López Solás, Iberia’s commercial director of network and alliances, said American and Iberia work closely to define commercial and customer plans. The partnership has lasted more than a decade, López Solás said.

“We decide how many flights we need for the demand that we have together,” López Solás said. “We design the products together. We decide the customer experience together to make sure that we can readily serve the different needs from all different segments. We even try to align the loyalty programs.”

Including flights to and from DFW Airport, Iberia has more than 120 weekly flights between Spain and the U.S., a 20% increase compared to 2019.

López Solás said Iberia chose to increase frequencies between DFW and the U.S., because North Texas is growing and many customers use DFW for connections.

“We’re seeing demand for more capacity and more frequency,” López Solás said.

Similarly, Madrid is a popular destination for business and leisure travel and oftentimes customers use the airport to connect while traveling elsewhere in Europe, López Solás said.

“(Dallas-Fort Worth) is an area that is becoming more and more relevant within the U.S. in terms of growth, industries and the number of people living there,” López Solás said. “It’s a growing area with a lot of potential, and we want to be there.”

The ramped up flight schedule began June 1, contributing to American Airlines now 12 daily flight services from DFW to Europe.

Other European destinations include Rome, Paris, Dublin, London-Heathrow, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. American will also operate several flights to other international locations, including a recently resumed nonstop service to Tokyo and services to Seoul, Shanghai, São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago.