Flights cancelled during Easter getaway as airport security guards strike

PA Reporter
·2 min read

British Airways will cancel around 32 flights per day to and from Heathrow over the Easter weekend due to a strike by security guards at the airport.

Members of the Unite union will walk out for 10 days from Friday in a dispute over pay after talks to avert the action failed last week.

Heathrow said it was putting “contingency plans” in place and drafting 1,000 extra staff – as well as its management team – into terminals to help passengers during the Easter getaway.

A BA spokesman said: “Following Heathrow’s requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees’ proposed strike action, we’ve regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule.

“We’ve apologised to customers whose travel plans have been affected and have offered them a range of options, including rebooking on to a new flight with us or another airline, or requesting a full refund.

“Our teams are continuing to work closely with Heathrow to ensure that our customers’ journeys run smoothly.”

British Airways has cancelled around 5% of its flights during the industrial action and stopped selling tickets for strike days. The cancellations fall on short-haul routes and the long-haul services are not affected.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “We will not let these unnecessary strikes impact the hard-earned holidays of our passengers.

“Our contingency plans will keep the airport operating as normal throughout.

“We are deploying 1,000 additional colleagues and the entire management team, who will be in the terminals providing assistance to passengers over the busy Easter getaway.

“As at any busy time, it may take a little longer than usual to get through security, but this will be well-managed and kept flowing.

“Passengers can help us ensure they get the best start to their journeys by checking their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport, arriving at Heathrow no earlier than two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights, and by being ready for security with their compliant liquids and electronics out of their hand luggage.”

Latest Stories

  • Spring break crowds remain diminished, subdued in Miami Beach. Take a look

    Spring break crowds still sparse in Miami Beach on Saturday

  • Vacation destinations like Finland and Sicily are giving away free trips, flights, and hotels to revive tourism — see the full list

    Sicily, Finland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are offering visitors major financial incentives in hopes of reviving tourism back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • World’s largest airliner returns to Glasgow for first time since 2019

    The double-decker, four-engine A380 can carry 517 passengers.

  • A new way of travelling is coming sooner than you might think

    “You really need to point the nose up now, we’re losing altitude fast.”

  • Putin's war turned this little Polish airport upside down. It rose to the challenge.

    The Ukraine War turned Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport into a global hub for military, missiles, refugees and VIPs from Biden to Bono.

  • British Airways cancels dozens of Easter holiday flights because of strikes

    British Airways is to cancel dozens of flights over the Easter period because of a 10-day strike by security staff.

  • I've been on more than 20 cruises. Here are the 9 things I never buy on board.

    After going on over 20 cruises and stopping at many ports, I know to avoid spending money on unlimited drink packages and overpriced spa products.

  • Paris’s Garbage Piles Begin to Recede as More Trucks Make Rounds

    (Bloomberg) -- The garbage standoff in Paris, one of the most visible signs of public frustration over President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the minimum retirement age, appears to finally be abating.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe amount of trash on the str

  • My favourite $16 tech organizer back in stock: Why it's 'a must have' for travel

    I'll be adding this travel organizer to my packing list for years to come.

  • Gov. DeSantis pushes back on NAACP calling for Florida travel advisory

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida chapter of the NAACP calling for a travel advisory is a "stunt."

  • How the island of La Palma bounced back after the volcanic eruption

    I stand, trying to take in the scene beneath and beyond me, trying to get a grip on the true scale and grandeur of this landscape. To get here I’d followed a path that had climbed steadily in the shade of candelabra-like pine trees, branches spreading out from deeply runnelled trunks of silver and black, our footsteps cushioned by a thick carpet of their long needles.

  • Germany at a standstill as huge strike halts planes and trains

    Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday, causing disruption for millions of people during one of the largest walkouts in decades in Europe's biggest economy as soaring inflation stokes wage demands. The 24-hour "warning" strikes called by the Verdi union and railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of industrial action which has hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards. Verdi is demanding a 10.5% wage increase, which would see pay rising by at least 500 euros per month, while EVG is asking for a 12% raise or at least 650 euros per month.

  • In win for unions, Whitmer repeals Michigan's 'right-to-work' law, brings back prevailing wage

    Over half of states have right-to-work laws. Gov. Whitmer made Michigan the first state in nearly 60 years to abandon the policy opposed by unions.

  • Tourist villa pools in Tuscany may run dry in summer due to water curbs

    Tourist properties in Tuscany, a prime destination for upmarket foreign holidaymakers, will have to limit the use of water in their swimming pools this summer because of fears of shortages as Italy faces another drought. Acquedotto del Fiora (ADF), the aqueduct serving a third of Tuscany through a network more than 8,000 km (5,000 miles) long, will outlaw the use of regular drinking water to fill private swimming pools open to guests between June and the end of September. Rural villas and farmhouses used for so-called "agriturismo" will instead need to replenish their pools with water from private wells or delivered separately by tankers, which will push up their costs.

  • Travel disruption hits Germany on eve of transport strike

    BERLIN (AP) — An increased number of travelers in Germany boarded trains and planes on Sunday, a day before a major one-day strike that aims to bring the country's transportation system to a standstill. But even advance travel was met with disruption in some places as Munich airport already shut down because of the impending strike on Monday, and technical problems affecting German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt led to flight delays and cancellations at the country's biggest airport. Munich Airp

  • Israeli diplomats in Canada join strike against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

    OTTAWA — Israeli diplomats in Canada have joined a strike against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's judiciary. Israeli Embassy spokesman Eli Lipshitz confirmed that mission in Ottawa is closed in accordance with a decision by Israel's largest trade union, Histadrut. The consulates in Toronto and Montreal are also closed and on strike. "In accordance with the decision of the labour union (in) Israel, that civil servants are unionized under, all missions abroad are

  • The crumbling Norfolk seaside town being restored to its former glory

    Never judge a book by its cover. Or, indeed, a hotel by its exterior. There are many metrics by which to make snap assessments about a hotel’s soul (dining-room chairs are my favourite litmus test – if they have scrimped here, scarper; ditto the ladies’ loos) but I have found some of Britain’s best boltholes hidden down insalubrious back streets, above pet shops even.

  • Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a halt

    STORY: Airports, train stations and bus stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday (March 27).Millions of commuters and travelers were disrupted during one of the country’s largest strikes in decades. The 24-hour walkout was called by the Verdi trade union and railway and transport union EVG.The labor organizations represent more than 2.7 million employees collectively. It all marks the latest in months of industrial action throughout major European economies, as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.Two of the country's largest airports, Munich and Frankfurt, suspended flights.And long-distance rail services were cancelled by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.Achim Stauss is a spokesperson for the rail company: “We called on the EVG union to quickly return to the negotiating table. Today’s strike is very irritating and so is the fact that they are willing to negotiate with us only in five weeks. A solution to this wage dispute can only be achieved at the negotiating table. We put an offer on the table and obviously, the demands are still far apart but it’s the nature of wage negotiations to come closer together but this doesn’t work on the street or at the train station but at the negotiation table.”According to newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the head of Verdi said the action was a matter of survival for millions of workers amid high inflation.German consumer prices rose more than anticipated in February - up 9.3% from a year earlier.Even as the European Central Bank has been trying to tame cost pressures with a series of interest-rate increases.The EVG chairman reportedly told newspapers on Monday that employers had not yet made a viable offer.And warned that further strikes were possible, including over the upcoming Easter holiday period.

  • Is a $600 private cabana at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park worth it? My party of 10 tested it out for a day to find out.

    There are just over 50 cabanas available for rent each day at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay. But are they worth the cost?

  • Carnival posts smaller loss on strong travel demand, higher ticket pricing

    (Reuters) -Cruise operator Carnival Corp on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and beat estimates for revenue, helped by strong demand for leisure travel, higher ticket prices and strong on-board spending. Cruise operators like Carnival, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings are reporting resilient demand from cooped-up consumers undeterred by elevated inflation as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease. "We are still experiencing a record wave season, which started early, gained strength and has extended later into the year," Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said.