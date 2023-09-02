Flight pre-registration opens for evacuated North Slave residents

Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given on Aug. 16, 2023. (Pat Kane/Reuters - image credit)

Those returning to Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and the Ingraham Trail next week can now pre-register for return flights home.

In a press release Saturday afternoon, the territorial government announced that "pre-registration" is the first step to developing passenger lists for re-entry. After that, the territory will book aircraft based on need in various locations.

The press release states that officials are still identifying a list of "flight hubs" across Alberta based on need. Evacuees can also pre-register for flights from Whitehorse and Winnipeg.

Flights back to Yellowknife are expected to begin as early as Wednesday, Sept. 6 and are planned to continue for five days, as long as there are no changes in the evacuation order being lifted.

Once an evacuee's flight information is available, the territory says that information will be sent to them via email or text at least 24 hours ahead of their flight. Evacuees can also expect information on getting to their assigned airport from an evacuation centre.

Evacuees can pre-register online here or over the phone at 1-888-383-4830.

Given the limited services that will be available in the city as residents return, evacuees from South Slave communities are asked to remain where they are rather than travel to Yellowknife.