Have a flight and heard about long delays? Here's what you need to know

·5 min read
Long lines of travellers are seen at Vancouver International Airport, on Sunday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)
Long lines of travellers are seen at Vancouver International Airport, on Sunday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

Let's face it. Travelling by air has been an exercise in patience for the better part of the past two decades.

And now, with many COVID-19 restrictions being lifted after two years of very little domestic or international travel, some of Canada's major airports — including Vancouver International and Toronto Pearson — have seen a surge in travellers and, as a result, longer than normal wait times to get through security.

Part of the issue is a shortage of security screeners, according to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), the agency responsible for screening passengers and their luggage.

"Screening resources are scheduled according to airline traffic. Prior to the pandemic, resources could be cross-utilized more efficiently between the Transborder and Domestic and International checkpoints due to staggered passenger peaks," Suzanne Perseo, a spokesperson for CATSA, said by an email.

"As air travel recovers we are observing simultaneous peaks, which can result in passengers flooding more than one security checkpoint at a time, making the redistribution of resources to address these passenger volumes more challenging."

The union representing CATSA workers told CBC News the agency is having problems retaining employees. "It's low wages and challenging work conditions," said Dave Flowers, president of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 140.

The transport minister says the government is providing resources to increase staffing, but that the lines are going to be long for the next little while.

"I don't think that we're going to immediately be able to resolve this," Omar Alghabra said Monday. "We're directing the resources as quickly as we can. It's going to take some time to ramp up."

Here are some tips to make your air travel a little easier:

How early do I need to arrive at the airport?

Right now, travellers are being advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before international flights.

CATSA provides current wait times for airports in 14 Canadian cities on its website.

Cindy Horton, an independent travel agent with the Travel Group in Vancouver who's worked in the industry for 40 years, says it's hard to pinpoint just one factor causing the delays.

"I actually think it's a combination of things," she said. "Normally, you just go to the check-in counter, you'll be funnelled into security and off you go. But now, because things are slow, they're rerouting people, the signage is confusing, people are going into the wrong line up, wasting more time there, missing flights. So there's a number of different factors."

Her advice: be early and be prepared.

"Have your check-in procedure done and your boarding card in hand," she said. "Anything that can be done in advance will just move things along. Where [travellers] run into trouble is when people haven't done that, and so somebody arrives and they don't have the paperwork and then everybody else kind of gets backed up from there."

What can you do in advance?

Update your ArriveCAN app. It was modified on April 25 to reflect the updated rules.

Upload your required information to the app before you get to the airport, within 72 hours of your travel. If you don't have a smartphone, print out your ArriveCAN receipt and bring it with you.

Check in online if you can and have your boarding pass ready on your phone or printed out and in hand.

Colleen Wood
Colleen Wood

What are the current COVID requirements?

Whether you are flying domestically or internationally, all travellers 12 years old and up must show proof of vaccination to board a plane in Canada.

"Vaccinated" is defined as having at least two shots of an approved vaccine, and having received your second dose at least 14 days prior to your travel.

The government provides a brief checklist to know whether you are ready to fly. In addition to the vaccination requirement above, you must:

  • Have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Follow public health advice, such as wearing a mask.

Even if you are flying from or into a small airport, you may need to show proof that you have been vaccinated. If you aren't sure, the government provides a list of airports where you will need to show proof of vaccination.

WATCH | Transport minister on those long airport lines:

What about travelling to Canada?

Whether you are coming to Canada as a visitor or returning home by air (or land, or water, for that matter), you will need to provide your proof of vaccination using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before your arrival in Canada.

If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

As of April 25, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children under age 12 are also no longer required to provide a valid pre-entry COVID-19 test result, as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

"I know it's been frustrating," said Alghabra. "The travel measures that we had in place over the last two years to protect their health and safety has reduced travel. Now people are, understandably, wanting to travel again."

Horton says it's all about managing her clients' expectations.

"Letting them know that it's not going to be smooth, that there's a chance they may miss their flight, and [walking] them through the process so that they're really prepared for it. And then if they decide to book the trip, then they're usually just fine with that."

WATCH | Left in the lurch by long lines:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug