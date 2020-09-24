Flight and Fight: When Will Airlines Start Taking Sexual Assault Seriously?

From Marie Claire

In the dark cabin of a red-eye flight from Denver to Providence, Lena Ramsay was nearly asleep when a passenger behind her reached between her seat and the window and began groping her breast. Shaking and shocked, the U.S. Army veteran jumped from her seat and told a flight attendant.



Ramsay says she couldn’t believe what happened next.

“I was combat, military, Afghanistan veteran, not scared of anything. I could take care of myself; I take care of everybody else around me,” says Ramsay, who had responded to fellow soldiers’ sexual-assault complaints while serving in a military police unit.

Ramsay remembers the flight attendant saying, “You really need to go back to your seat. We are landing soon.” Reluctantly, she did—and she counted down the minutes until landing as she frantically texted the friends she was meeting. “I went the path of least resistance.”

Ready to file a report, Ramsay deplaned. She approached the pilot and copilot standing outside the cockpit and said, “I want to know why you have a flight attendant on your airline who has the report of a crime and nothing is being done.” She then described the alleged assault to the pilots, who knew nothing of it. They sympathized and told her to talk to Frontier Airlines customer service and law enforcement inside the airport. There, Ramsay reported the incident to an officer (she was not sure whether he was from the TSA or airport security), who gave her the contact information for his supervisor. Instead, she enlisted a lawyer and reported the incident to a nearby FBI field office.

Ramsay also called Frontier's customer-service number. The rep who answered was sympathetic and promised a return call within 24 hours. The airline never did call back. A few days later, Ramsay noticed that her frequent-flyer miles had been removed from her account. She felt completely alone. “It was like crawling out of a ditch,” she says of the experience.



Traumatized by the airline’s lack of response, Ramsay and another plaintiff (also from Colorado) filed a class-action lawsuit against Frontier Airlines, alleging it mishandled multiple cases of in-flight sexual assault. The unnamed second plaintiff says she reported to a flight attendant a sexual assault aboard her flight from Denver to Florida. The flight attendant did not report the incident to the pilot or law-enforcement authorities; the airline also wouldn’t identify her alleged attacker or any potential witnesses so that she could press charges.



Ramsay’s lawsuit suffered an initial setback in court, and her lawyers are attempting to file a new complaint; separately, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines are fighting active lawsuits for failing to react to sexual misconduct.

In response to growing demands to make travel safer for women, lawmakers have promised friendlier skies are on the horizon: As required by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, the U.S. attorney general is due to establish a streamlined process next month for victims to report allegations of sexual misconduct.

The National In-Flight Sexual Misconduct Task Force, created by that 2018 law, has already researched ways for commercial airlines, law enforcement, and government to address sexual assault that occurs on planes. Among the task force’s recommendations: training regulations for flight attendants to recognize, respond to, and report on instances of sexual harassment and assault (directed at both passengers and flight attendants themselves), as well as guidelines on collecting data and reporting assaults for law enforcement and airlines. The task force also advises that airlines choose from awareness measures such as onboard announcements, in-flight magazine notices, passenger codes of conduct, or statements posted on websites and/or Wi-Fi landing pages.

“The task force is confident that the adoption of its recommendations will lead to enhanced awareness, reporting practices, data collection, and training,” says task-force chair Judith S. Kaleta, deputy general counsel for the Department of Transportation. “In turn, responses to incidents of in-flight sexual misconduct would improve, and over time there would be a reduction in sexual misconduct experienced by passengers and flight attendants.”



The forecast for when airlines will make these changes remains cloudy. COVID-19 is an obvious scapegoat for the delays, but the task force had already missed the previous October 2019 deadline to present its report to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao—well before the pandemic hit. The report came out in March; the DOT subcommittee that supervised the task force is scheduled to discuss the findings with Chao today.





Story continues