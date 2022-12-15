In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.3 Billion in 2027

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is expected to reach US$ 6.3 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2022- 2027, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3064/in-flight-entertainment-&-connectivity-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Jets, and Business Jets),

  • By Product Type (Hardware, Connectivity, and Content),

  • By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

  • By Furnished Equipment Type (BFE and SFE),

  • By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Insights

By Aircraft Type

The IFEC market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional jets, and business jets. Wide-body aircraft is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of nonstop long-haul flights worldwide is one of the key factors driving the segment's growth. With IFEC becoming a more acceptable low-cost alternative to new OEM components, the segment is expected to witness a significant increase in demand in the coming years.

By End-User Type

The market is bifurcated into OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to remain dominant, whereas aftermarket is likely to be the faster-growing market type in the market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of pre-installed in-flight entertainment systems by airlines.

By Product Type

The market is segmented into hardware, connectivity, and content. Hardware is expected to remain the most dominating segment of the market during the forecast period. IFE hardware is the prime component in the IFEC market to experience visual entertainment content. In-flight connectivity is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market over the forecast period, with high usage of Ku-band for commercial aircraft, whereas ATGs are used mostly in business jets as well as narrow-body aircraft.

Which Region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for IFEC during the forecast period, with IFC installed on more than 80% of all aircraft originating from North America, and the top six largest connected fleets are all based in this region, making it the most saturated market, globally. The presence of major IFEC vendors, such as Panasonic, Viasat, Astronics, and Gogo, is one of the major factors, indicating the region's huge dominance and ongoing healthy growth opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming five years, driven by increasing penetration of IFEC systems in emerging economies, such as India; increasing acceptance of IFE in China and other developing countries; expected market entry of new aircraft programs such as C919; and the return of B737 max in China.

COVID-19 Impact on the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3064/in-flight-entertainment-&-connectivity-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Panasonic Avionics Corporation

  • Gogo LLC

  • Thales Group

  • Intelsat

  • Viasat, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Music Streaming Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2718/music-streaming-market.html

  1. Aircraft Communication System Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/554/aircraft-communication-system-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Latest Stories

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams showed last season that he could be a versatile part of a pitching staff, mixing in nine starts and 21 relief appearances. Still, he wanted the next club he joined to put him in the rotation — and that's exactly what the Washington Nationals plan to do. The right-hander said during a video conference Monday to discuss his new two-year contract in free agency with Washington that general manager Mike Rizzo let him know he'll get his wish. “The clarity when we tal

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Nick Paul headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Bedard, Wright headline Canada's roster for world junior hockey championships

    Connor Bedard and Shane Wright headline Canada's roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Hockey Canada announced its cuts Monday following two practice days and two exhibition games as part of the national program's selection camp in Moncton, N.B. Bedard and Wright were virtual locks to make the group of 20 skaters and two goaltenders that includes eight returnees from the team that won August's pandemic-delayed 2022 tournament. Canada is looking to add a 20th gold medal at the

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Nick Nurse on Raptors' offensive woes

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his teams methodology on offence and how the coaching staff helps players through slumps.&nbsp;