What to do if your flight is delayed? Ryanair cancels flights due to French ATC strike

A number of flights were cancelled by Ryanair on Friday due to the French ATC strike.

In a statement announcing the news to passengers, Ryanair explained: “Due to the French ATC strike on Fri (13th Oct), we have been forced to cancel a small number of flights mainly overflying France. Affected passengers have been notified of their options to change flights (free of charge) or receive a full refund.”

The airline added: “So far in 2023, there have been 64 days of ATC strikes (over 12 times more than in 2022) forcing airlines to cancel thousands of EU overflights from Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and the UK, while France uses Minimum Service Laws to protect French flights. This is unfair.

“France (and all other EU states) should protect overflights during ATC strikes as they do in Spain, Italy and Greece, and cancel flights to/from the affected State. Ryanair calls on the EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to take urgent action to protect overflights and EU citizens’ freedom of movement during ATC strikes, and calls on passengers to join our call on the EU Commission by signing our ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’ petition as over 1.8m fed up passengers have already done.”

Ryanair have also apologised to passengers who have had their journeys disrupted by the ATC strike.

If you find yourself affected by the disruption, here are a few tips and tricks on what to do about delayed and cancelled flights.

Airlines ought to give you food and drink during the most severe delays (PA Wire)

What should I do if my flight is delayed?

According to the Citizens Advice website, if your flight is delayed for long enough, your airline has to give you:

food and drink;

access to phone calls and emails;

accommodation if you’re delayed overnight - and journeys between the airport and the hotel.

How long the delay has to be depends on the distance of the flight and the countries it is flying between. You can check the flight distance on the WebFlyer website.

The airline might give you vouchers to get these things at the airport. Ask someone who works for the airline if you’re not offered any help.

If they don’t give you help at the airport, keep receipts for expenses and try to claim from the airline later. Airlines only pay for ‘reasonable’ expenses - you are unlikely to get money back for alcohol, expensive meals or luxury hotels.

Passengers at Pisa airport whose Easyjet flight was cancelled (Neil Rylance)

Am I entitled to compensation if my flight is delayed?

If your flight is delayed by more than three hours and it is the airline’s fault, you’re entitled to compensation from the airline.

You’re unlikely to get compensation if the delay was caused by something outside of the airline’s control, like bad weather or a security risk.

You’re entitled to a set amount of compensation depending on both:

the distance of your flight - check your flight distance on the WebFlyer website

the length of the delay – how late you are getting to your destination

If your flight is cancelled you have the right to a full refund or an alternative flight (PA Wire)

What should I do if my flight is cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled, the compensation that you’re due is different. Here are your options.

You have the legal right to either:

a full refund - including other flights from the airline that you won’t use in the same booking such as onward or return flights

a replacement flight to get you to your destination

if you’re part-way through a journey and you don’t want a replacement flight, you also have a right to a flight back to the airport you originally departed from.

Ask for a refund or replacement at the airport if you can. If not, you can claim from the airline later.

You also have a legal right to:

help with costs – if the cancellation delays you two or more hours

compensation - if you’d be delayed two or more hours by the replacement flight offered and you were given less than two weeks’ notice

People whose flights are cancelled should be able to get compensation (PA Archive)

If my flight is cancelled can I get compensation?

If your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to compensation legally if the cancellation is the airline’s responsibility.

You also qualify if:

the replacement flight delays your arrival by two or more hours;

your flight was cancelled less than 14 days before departure.

The amount of compensation you’re entitled to depends on:

when the flight was cancelled;

the distance of the flight – check the flight distance on the Web Flyer website;

the departure and arrival times of the rescheduled flight.

For your full rights, visit the Citizens’ Advice Website.