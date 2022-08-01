Flight cancelled or delayed? Here's how to claim compensation

Nick Trend
·12 min read
british airways easyjet ryanair strikes cancelled or delayed flight delayed - iStockphoto
british airways easyjet ryanair strikes cancelled or delayed flight delayed - iStockphoto

Flight cancellations and delays continue to affect British holidaymakers, making it more important than ever to know your rights when it comes to compensation, refunds and rebooking options.

British Airways and EasyJet have cancelled scores of flights this summer, while Gatwick and Heathrow have placed a cap on departures. And now Ryanair and Easyjet staff in Spain are planning strikes in August and beyond.

See below for our guide to your compensation rights when travel is disrupted due to poor weather or the fault of the operator. For more advice, see the top eight things you must do now if your flight has been cancelled here.

What happens if my flight is cancelled?

The airline will be in touch if your flight is affected. In this eventuality with easyJet, your options will be to switch to another flight for free, to accept a voucher for the full value of your booking (valid for 12 months), or to request a full refund. With British Airways, you can claim a refund. Both easyJet and British Airways have more information online on what to do if your flight is impacted.

Could an easyJet or Ryanair strike in August impact my holiday plans?

EasyJet pilots based in Spain are planning to strike for nine days in August, as part of a dispute over working conditions. The walkouts are planned for August 12-14, 19-21 and 27-29 and are set to impact EasyJet bases at Malaga, Palma and Barcelona.

The airline told Reuters: "We are disappointed with this action at this critical time for the industry," but added that talks with the pilots' union were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew union has announced members are planning strikes on four days every week from August 8 until January 7. The budget airline has downplayed the impact of the action, but was forced to cancel flights in July due to strike action. Find out more information, here.

Can I get compensation if a flight is delayed?

Due to bad weather

If your flight has been delayed, airlines encourage you to travel to the airport ahead of the original departure time anyway. In severe weather warnings, passengers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to the airport, as there could be delays on trains and on the roads. You will not be entitled to compensation if the delays are due to bad weather, and your only option is to wait until the flight departs. You may, however, be entitled to a small amount of compensation to cover food costs, and accommodation if your flight is delayed overnight (see below).

If it is the airline's fault

To claim compensation for a flight, it must have been delayed for more than three hours beyond the scheduled arrival time, and it must have been the airline’s fault.

Note, however, that new proposals could mean that travellers will be able to claim for delays of more than an hour on domestic flights.

Can I get compensation if my flight is cancelled?

Due to bad weather

If your flight has been cancelled due to bad weather, your options are to wait to be placed on an alternative flight, or to request a refund (which will include a refund for the return leg). Contact your airline direct if you do wish to claim a refund, but beware that in doing so you will waive your right to being placed on another flight.

Note that you will not be eligible to claim additional compensation for your cancelled flight if it is due to severe weather, and not the fault of the airline.

If you opt for an alternative flight, it is your choice as to whether you take the next available flight, or to travel at a later date. If you decide to travel at later date, you may be able to claim compensation on reasonable expenses, such as overnight accommodation and a reasonable cost of phone calls. If you cannot contact your airline direct, you will be expected to pay for the accommodation yourself and then claim the cash back later. Keep your receipts.

If it is the airline's fault

Similar rules and amounts for compensation apply as for delays and there are particular conditions and variations depending on how far in advance the flight was cancelled (see caa.co.uk/consumers). See below for how much you could be entitled to.

Am I entitled to refreshments if my flight is delayed?

Yes, if the delay is of a certain length. Whatever the reason for the delay, the airline must, after three hours, provide food and drink appropriate to the time of day (often in the form of a voucher) and a means of communicating your delay or a refund of the cost of essential calls. For overnight delays, you must be given hotel accommodation and transport to it – or to return home if you are on the outward leg. If there’s a major disruption, you may have to make your own arrangements and claim back the cost. Don’t expect a full refund for an expensive hotel unless there is no alternative. Receipts are essential.

Which flights qualify for compensation?

Under current EU and British law, you must be departing from, or arriving at, a British or EU airport (this includes Iceland, Norway and Switzerland) on any airline to qualify for compensation. The rules also apply to anyone travelling anywhere else on an EU or British airline.

How much can I expect for a delayed flight?

For delays of three hours or more which are the fault of the airline, you are entitled to a cash payment of £220 for short flights and £350 for a flight of 1,500–3,500km. For flights over 3,500km you should receive £520 for a delay of three to four hours. You don’t have to take the flight if it’s delayed for five hours or more, and will be entitled to a full refund within seven days. However, compensation does not apply in all cases.

If your delay is due to severe weather, you will not be entitled to compensation.

What is covered?

You should get compensation for delays caused by most things within an airline’s control, including technical problems such as component failure and general wear and tear. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that a strike by the airline’s own staff comes under its responsibility and could mean a right to compensation. It might depend on how far in advance the carrier has given you warning of disruption.

What is excluded?

Compensation is not payable in “extraordinary” circumstances, such as war or civil unrest, security issues, natural disasters, extreme weather (including an airport’s failure to de-ice the aircraft on time), air traffic control restrictions, strikes by airport staff, a medical emergency on board, and some crew issues.

I know my flight had a technical fault because the pilot said so. So why has my claim been refused due to a ‘hidden manufacturing defect’?

This is a defence airlines often use to avoid paying out, but it is not washing with the courts. Judgements have made it quite clear that a hidden manufacturing defect is comparable to a product recall; it has to be initiated by the manufacturer.

Can I claim if my flight delay happened four years ago?

You can claim for qualifying delayed flights over the past six years. Airlines have tried to limit claims to the past two years but this has been rejected by the courts.

Can I claim if I travelled on a codeshare flight?

In days gone by it was the nationality of the airline operating the flight that applied. For example, if you were delayed on a flight from New York to London booked through British Airways but the operating carrier is American Airlines, you were not covered by the Regulation even if your e-ticket shows a BA flight number. However, the European Court of Justice recently ruled in passengers’ favour when claiming from the selling carrier, which may mean future success for thousands of travellers.

Can I claim if a shorter delay means I miss a connecting flight?

Yes, if all the flights are made under the same booking reference and the connection is made at an EU airport. For example, if you are due to fly from London via Madrid to Buenos Aires and you miss your connection in Madrid because the flight from London arrives an hour late, you can claim for long-haul compensation as long as the delay in arriving at your final destination, in this case Buenos Aires, is more than three hours.

Can I claim for a delayed flight outside the EU on a non-EU airline if my journey began in the UK?

It depends. If, for example, you were flying London-Dubai-Singapore and your London-Dubai flight arrived more than three hours late you can make a claim. However, if the delay was on the Dubai-Singapore sector you probably would not be eligible for compensation. There is also no compensation for delays on any sector of your return flight to the UK.

The airline has offered me vouchers as compensation, what should I do?

It is your choice whether to accept them or not. The Regulation says that the airline should pay compensation in cash.

I have submitted a compensation claim to the airline but it says the delay was due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’. What do I do next?

Double-check that you have a case by reading through the CAA’s ‘Delays and Cancellations’ information at caa.co.uk/passengers. If your delayed flight departed from a UK airport you can ask the CAA’s Passenger Advice and Complaints team to review your case and it will contact the airline on your behalf if you have a valid claim. Use the online form to send details of your complaint including copies of supporting information.

However, most large airline have signed up to an Alternative Dispute Resolution Scheme, in which case, the CAA will no longer look at the complaint. In these cases, if your case is not resolved after eight weeks, you can refer it to the ADRS - these are listed by the CAA.

If your flight departed from another EU country you need to contact the National Enforcement Body (NEB) in the country where the airline has its home base. The NEB will eventually - usually months later - provide a written ruling on your claim. This is not legally binding but most airlines pay out at this point.

Is there another route to pursue my claim?

You can take a UK-based airline to court once you have a written rejection. Use the Money Claim Online service, which costs £35 depending on the value of your claim (to a maximum of £1,000). This service only covers England and Wales. For Scotland visit scotcourts.gov.uk; for Northern Ireland visit courtsni.gov.uk.

I’m worried about all the form-filling involved. Is there another way?

Some specialists will handle claims for you on a no-win, no-fee basis, though they take about 30 per cent of the payout. Try Bott & Co (01625 415800; bottonline.co.uk), for example, which will deal with flights that depart or arrive in England and Wales and any eligible flights on UK-registered airlines. Its website has a free flight checker to find out if you have a valid claim. Dutch-based EU Claim (020 3318 3583; euclaim.co.uk) runs a similar kind of service.

What about travel insurance for delays?

Your travel insurance policy will probably offer compensation for a delay, though in most cases, it is likely to be a derisory amount – say £20 – and even then it is only available after an extremely long delay – typically of 12 hours or more.

What about other arrangements I have paid for?

If you have booked a hire car, a hotel, a villa or other accommodation independently of your flight, and you are delayed or unable to travel, the airline is not liable for any losses you may incur. You are still responsible for paying the bill.

What happens if my airline goes out of business?

If you have booked a seat-only ticket on a charter flight, or are on a package holiday, the CAA under the Atol protection scheme will arrange a refund or, if you are abroad, will take responsibility for repatriating you.

In such cases they can claim the fare back from the card company. Stranded passengers may still lose out, however, because they will have to buy a new ticket home, which will probably cost more than the original.

What can I do to protect my scheduled flight tickets?

Apart from paying with a credit card, you could take out insurance. Some policies offer cover for the failure of an airline. This is often referred to as Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI). The level of this protection varies, but Travel Plus  – offers cover up to £2,500, not only for loss on air tickets and the extra cost of replacing flights, but also for items such as a villa deposit, which you may lose if you can’t travel because of the airline’s failure. Check with your provider if it offers SAFI cover — it may be an optional extra. Alternatively, buy a policy from a specialist insurer like protectmyholiday.com that covers the flight alone.

Reader Service: Are you wondering what you need to do before flying? Or when you need to buy travel insurance? Learn more about the Telegraph Media Group Travel Insurance service and find answers to your question

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and