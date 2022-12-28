Southwest Airlines cancels thousands more flights following winter storm

A passenger gets help from a Southwest agent amid a pile of suitcases

Thousands of travellers are stranded at US airports as flight cancellations and delays continue to wreak havoc following a deadly winter storm.

By Wednesday afternoon, over 2,800 flights had been cancelled and and nearly 3,200 delayed.

Most of the cancellations were from hard-hit Southwest Airlines, which called off over 2,500 flights.

The chaos has left thousands of exasperated passengers sleeping in terminals as they search for solutions.

More than 2,300 flights scheduled to leave Thursday have already been cancelled, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a video apology late on Tuesday that the company was "truly sorry" to everyone who was unable to get where they needed to go because of the cancellations.

Mr Jordan said the airline - which says it is the largest carrier in the US - cancelled the flights in order to catch up after "record bitter cold brought challenges for all airlines".

"We have some real work to do in making this right," he said. "I want you to know that we're committed to that."

The airline has blamed the cancellations on the bad weather across the US and its aftermath, as well as challenges in getting crews access to updated schedules.

Unions and analysts have pointed at a host of factors causing the problems, including staffing shortfalls and outdated computer systems that did not connect crews with flights when cancellations started to pile up.

Southwest's CEO said Tuesday that he had reached out to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss the matter.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) said it was concerned by Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays", and Mr Buttigieg pledged on Tuesday to hold the airline accountable.

He told several news outlets that he had asked Southwest to automatically issue vouchers for hotel stays and other costs to passengers whose flights were cancelled.

Mr Jordan told Mr Buttigieg that the airline would do so, and the agency will be "watching to make sure that they follow through", Mr Buttigieg told CNN.

In a tweet on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that his administration is "working to ensure airlines are held accountable" for disruptions. He urged that passengers check to see whether they are entitled to compensation.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the chair of the US Senate Commerce Committee, said that the committee will "be looking into the causes of these disruptions and its impact to consumers."

On its website, Southwest said that it will honour "reasonable requests" for reimbursement for meals, hotel and alternate transportation for those who have had flights cancelled or delayed between 24 December and 2 January.

With flight cancellations and delays continuing, thousands of passengers have been left at airports across the country as they attempt to re-book flights or make alternative travel arrangements. Passengers in locations including Denver, Chicago and Washington DC reported hours-long queues to speak to customer service representatives.

One Southwest passenger, Talia Jones, told BBC US partner CBS that she was "beyond frustrated and hurt" after travel disruptions meant she was unable to see her father for the holidays.

"It's very disappointing," Ms Jones said.

At Chicago's Midway Airport - where Southwest is the primary airline - hundreds of bags were waiting to be claimed. Social media images from angry passengers showed masses of bags lined up or in piles near baggage carousels.

"It's been hell," Denzil Smothers, whose flight was cancelled, told CBS.

According to the DOT's website, most airlines will rebook passengers on the next flight to a passenger's destination, provided that space is available. Passengers who wish to cancel their trip entirely are entitled to a full refund, even in cases in which they purchased non-refundable tickets.

A number of major North American airlines - including Southwest, American and Delta - have waived change fees for passengers who rebook during the storm.