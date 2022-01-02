Flight cancellations slow at Fresno airport after holidays, COVID trigger delays nationwide

A flurry of flight cancellations at Fresno Yosemite International Airport over the holiday weekend appeared to be tapering off Sunday.

There were seven canceled Fresno flights in 24 hours through New Year’s Day morning, according to flight tracking data from the website FlightAware.com. On Sunday morning there were no delays and only two canceled flights. Mesa Airlines canceled its flights from Fresno to Phoenix.

Nationwide, flight delays and cancellations reached record numbers just before Christmas as air lines blamed staff shortages on rising rates of COVID-19 infections among crews.

Fresno airport officials remind travelers to check with their airline for flight status information and download the airline’s app for the latest travel updates. Airline contact information and websites can also be found at flyfresno.com/airline-information/.