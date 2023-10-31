In-flight bars and business-only planes – the startup airlines disrupting how we fly

Humorous Australian airline Bonza bills itself as the country's only independent low-cost carrier - Garry Wilkinson

You wait ages for one new airline to turn up and then dozens take off at once. Some of the new entrants are cheap and want to be cheerful. Pick of the crop is Bonza, which bills itself as Australia’s only independent low-cost carrier. It has certainly got the best sense of humour. It has named its first Boeing 737-8 Max jets, which serve 38 routes to 21 destinations across five Aussie states and territories, Sheila, Shazza, Malc and Bazza. Budgie smugglers emblazoned with the airline’s logo are sold onboard.

Bonza keeps fares low by offering point-to-point services from secondary cities, eschewing the “Golden Triangle” of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Founder and CEO Tim Jordan says: “Demand for domestic travel is high and Aussies deserve travel to be a basic right for many, not a luxury for the few.”

UK-based start up Global Airlines could not be more different. James Asquith, its British investment banker founder, wants to “transport passengers back to the golden ‘jet set’ age of air travel”. He is installing bars and lounges on the four Airbus A380 superjumbos he and his investors have bought. Food and drink will be “the best at 39,000ft” on Global’s services from Gatwick to New York and Los Angeles and include Laurent-Perrier champagne, even for economy-class passengers, he promises. First-class ticket holders will be chauffeur-driven to the airport. He hopes to launch next year.

Norse Atlantic is also trying to crack the transatlantic market, but with far lower fares and with far fewer frills than Global. Its Boeing 787 Dreamliners ply from Gatwick to New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Boston, Orlando, Miami. In December services to Barbados and Montego Bay, Jamaica, will begin. It also flies from Paris Charles de Gaulle to New York, Miami and soon, Los Angeles. It undercuts the “legacy” carriers, notably British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air France, by about 25 per cent.

Norse Atlantic is trying to crack the transatlantic market and undercut the legacy carriers

Low-cost Icelandic carrier Play offers even lower fares across the pond. It flies from Stansted, Liverpool and Glasgow to New York Stewart airport, Boston, Washington, Baltimore and Toronto, with one-way tickets starting from £185. The catch? You have to stop at Reykjavik’s Keflavik airport en route. Andrew Pyne, a former British Airways and Cathay Pacific executive who has helped to establish low-cost carriers in Asia and Europe, wants to follow Play’s model with a layover in Belfast. He aims to take to the skies in 2025.

Away from Oz and the Atlantic, Lancashire-born Tony Douglas, the former boss of Heathrow and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airways, is setting up Riyadh Air, a new national carrier for Saudi Arabia. He has just written a cheque for $37 billion (£30 billion) for a fleet of 72 Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” long-haul jets, which will start flying in 2025 to 100 destinations from an expanded six-runway airport in Riyadh.

BermudAir is a new US airline created for “business and premium leisure travellers”. Its Embraer E175 aircraft – some of which used to be part of now defunct Flybe’s fleet – fly between Bermuda (BDA) and Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and White Plains in New York State. It promises an innovative new business class product in a 1-1 configuration.

Travellers from Britain to the Maldives usually transit through Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi. Beond wants to change that. It is an all business class airline serving the Male from cities across Europe. Its Airbus A319 aircraft will have only 44 seats – more than 100 fewer than most airlines offer – which means each passenger will enjoy a lie flat bed. Beond’s founder and CEO, Tero Taskila, describes the airline as the world’s first “luxury leisure” carrier, and some innovations are certainly very welcome. Staff will transfer hold bags to arriving travellers’ hotel once they have cleared customs in Male.

Low-cost Icelandic carrier Play offers even lower fares across the pond, with one-way tickets starting from £185

Some existing carriers are expanding into new territories. Hungary’s low cost Wizz Air has created Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which it calls “the new ultra-low-fare national airline of the United Arab Emirates”. It serves routes across the Middle East and between the Middle East and Europe and the Maldives.

All the startups say it’s a great time to launch. They’re all wrong. True, demand post-pandemic is high but conflict in the Middle East has sent oil prices rising – jet fuel is airlines’ single biggest cost. New entrants on transatlantic routes face tougher competition than ever, thanks to the arrival here in 2021 of JetBlue, the no-frills US carrier that flies from both Gatwick and Heathrow to New York.

All the new carriers – bar Riyadh Air which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s $700 billion sovereign wealth fund which will guarantee its success – have similar structural flaws: low cash reserves since they are start ups, poor customer loyalty programmes and limited route networks, some of which require layovers. Established carriers are flush with cash again, have vast point to point networks and offer frequent fliers lavish perks. They exploit these advantages mercilessly when threatened – cutting prices and advertising all the perks. Such moves helped to force Freddie Laker’s low cost transatlantic carrier Skytrain into bankruptcy in 1982. They also toppled Norwegian, which flew trans-Atlantic from Gatwick.

The big boys have not just seen off low-cost challengers. A host of high-end business-class-only carriers from Luton and Stansted to New York – Maxjet, Silverjet and EOS – all flamed out. That’s a bad omen for Global.

Of all the low cost startups, Norse has what looks like the most robust business model. It offers consumers better choice than its low-cost trans-Atlantic rivals by providing two classes, economy and premium economy. Its cost base is low since it signed lease agreements for its 787s during the Covid pandemic when prices hit rock bottom.

Down under it’s not clear if Bonza can undercut JetStar, the low-cost subsidiary of Qantas. It is also unclear if Australian consumers will respond to what Adam Ferrier, a consumer psychologist, calls “its tactic of playing up such an obvious downmarket version of themselves. It’s almost taking the piss out of the local market, and expecting them to be in on the joke. I’m not saying it will or won’t work, it’s just a little dangerous.”

Passengers with a sense of humour will wish them well (even if they don’t stump up for the budgie smugglers).

