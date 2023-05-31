Flies found in food, cockroaches seen in kitchen in Fort Worth restaurant inspections

Flies were found in food in a fast food restaurant, and cockroaches and flies were found in another restaurant in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

No restaurants were closed.

There were 29 inspections from May 21-27.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, restaurants are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours. A score of zero is perfect.

Flies were observed in the food at Burger King at 730 W. Seminary Drive. Fruit flies were seen in the restrooms. The restaurant received 20 demerits.

Cockroaches and flies were found in the kitchen and dining area at El Pollo Regio at 7108 Camp Bowie West Blvd. The restaurant received 16 demerits.

Mi Cocina at 9369 Rain Lily Trail was the only restaurant with a follow-up inspection, receiving eight demerits.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 21st - May 27th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.