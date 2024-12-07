Flick sent off for protesting penalty in Barcelona draw at Betis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coach Hansi Flick was sent off for protesting a penalty decision and Barcelona was held at Real Betis to 2-2 in La Liga on Saturday.

Flick disagreed with the referee’s decision to grant a penalty following a video review when Betis forward Vitor Roque fell in the area following a brush with Frenkie de Jong.

Giovani Lo Celso converted the 66th-minute penalty to level the score after Robert Lewandowski put the visitors ahead in the 38th.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored from a pass by Lamine Yamal to put Barcelona back in front in the 82nd, but Assane Diao struck in injury time to secure the draw for Betis.

Barcelona has dropped points in four of the last five rounds. The league leader is five points ahead of Real Madrid, which has two games in hand.

On the penalty decision, Torres said “if we don’t play well we can’t be pointing fingers at the referee.”

Flick’s sending off was his first since the German coach took over Barcelona in the summer.

After outscoring opponents 29-5 during a run of seven straight wins that included victories over Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Barcelona has hit its first dip in form since Flick’s arrival. The skid over the past month includes its first home loss to the modest Las Palmas in over 50 years and wasting a 2-0 lead in a draw at Celta Vigo.

But the draw at Betis may be most worrying for Flick since his team could have lost if it wasn’t for the goalkeeping of Iñaki Peña, who among his saves turned back a powerful point blank strike by Chimy Ávila.

Isco Alarcon returned to the field for the first time since the Betis midfielder broke a bone in his left fibula in May. He played the final minutes as a substitute.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press