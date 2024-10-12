Flick plans to make a key change to Barcelona lineup in the coming weeks – report

Earlier in the month, Barcelona roped in Wojciech Szczesny on a free transfer. The Polish goalkeeper came back from retirement to join Barça, following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s long-term injury.

Although Barcelona already had a replacement in the form of Inaki Pena, the club wanted more alternatives, which is why they decided to bring in Szczesny.

Hansi Flick’s plan with Szczesny

According to Miguel Rico (h/t Carpetas FCB), Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is planning to put Szczesny into action as soon as he is available.

It appears the Barça coaches are not convinced with Inaki Pena’s abilities, despite the fact that the Spaniard has racked up four clean sheets in five matches he has played this season.

This is hardly surprising as most of Pena’s clean sheets can be attributed to an excellent defensive line that has kept the opposition attacks out quite masterfully this season.

Barcelona coaches do not trust Pena (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Flick, therefore, wants Szczesny to return to action and start serving as Barcelona’s main man in between the sticks.

When will Szczesny return to action?

Szczesny was not in a position to play for Barcelona, having returned from a two-month retirement period, where he was completely out of action and training.

Therefore, the Pole is taking some time to recover his sharpness. It was reported earlier that he could be available in action right after the international break against Sevilla.

However, recent reports suggest Szczesny’s return could be delayed, as he is yet to return to full fitness. In fact, it won’t be surprising to see the Pole being considered for a start only during the end of this month.

To that end, the ongoing international break should give Szczesny some valuable time to work on his fitness and return to action as soon as possible.