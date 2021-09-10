FLEXIM Announces New Non-Intrusive and Intrinsically Safe Explosion-Proof Flowmeter

Non-intrusive and intrinsically safe Explosion-proof flowmeter for liquids, gases and steam

FLUXUS FG 831

BERLIN KÖPENICK, Germany, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With FLUXUS F/G831, FLEXIM presents the most advanced flow measurement technology for use in hazardous areas. The new ultrasonic system measures liquids, gases and steam and is approved for operation in ATEX/IECEx Zone 1. The flow measurement is carried out non-intrusively with ultrasonic transducers mounted on the outside of the pipe. FLUXUS F/G831 has two intrinsically safe (Ex-ia) process inputs for connecting pressure and temperature sensors. This allows the transmitter to directly determine the output mass flow or standard volumetric flow rate.

The new series of instruments has been specially developed for demanding measurement tasks in challenging environments. Inside the hermetically sealed enclosure, a digital signal processor ensures the highest measurement performance. The integrated disturbance correction ensures good measuring accuracy even at unfavourable measuring points. Furthermore, the high-performance processor supports fast switching between two measuring channels. Synchronized channel averaging enables immediate compensation of measured value fluctuations resulting from disturbances of the flow profile due to turbulence or difficult inlet conditions. As with all FLUXUS series flowmeters, the FLUXUS F/G831 ultrasonic transducers are carefully paired at the factory and have temperature compensation according to ANSI/ASME MFC 5M. Both form the basis for absolute zero-point stability and accurate bidirectional flow measurement over a very wide measuring range. At FLEXIM, transmitters and transducers are calibrated independently of each other in a patented process and without the influence of application-related disturbances. This always ensures the highest measuring accuracy in the field, regardless of the application the measuring system is used for.

FLUXUS F/G831 offers various protocols for bidirectional communication such as Modbus, Profibus, Foundation Fieldbus and HART. It also offers the option of parameterization and wireless transmission of measured values and internal diagnostic data via WLAN. With the FluxDiag software, the data can be conveniently visualized and evaluated on a notebook or PC.

Contact:

Jörg Sacher ▪ PR / Communications

FLEXIM GmbH ▪ ( +49 30 93 66 76 71 09 ▪ jsacher@flexim.de ▪ www.flexim.com

