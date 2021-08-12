Flexible Plastic Pouches Market by Material, Type, Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Plastic Pouches Market by Material (PE, PP), Type (Flat Pouches, Stand-up Pouches), Application (Food, Beverage), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flexible plastic pouches market size is projected to grow from USD 53.7 billion in 2021 to USD 73.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Flexible plastic pouches are single-use bags commonly made of plastic, metal foil, and paper. They are used for packaging everything from snack foods to industrial liquids and are commonly found on supermarket shelves across the globe. These are extensively used in food packaging because many of them are resealable, environmentally friendly, and cheaper than alternatives like glass, metal, and cardboard containers. These plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage proof, and acts as an excellent marketing tool. Their widespread adoption is attributed to lower carbon footprint than the alternative packaging materials mentioned above and take up less space in landfills.

Polyethylene is the largest material segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of material into polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. The polyethylene material segment accounted for a larger market share. This is attributed to its unique flow properties such as propensity to stretch when strained, low production costs, high clarity, heat seal-ability, high elongation, and softness make it suitable for a pouch packaging. Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest-growing material segment. This is attributed to its good resistance to almost all types of chemicals, including strong acids, alkalis, and most organic materials, and its high melting point makes it a superior material for boilable packages and sterilizable products.

Flat pouches is the largest type segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of type into flat pouches and stand-up pouches. The flat pouches segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores contribute toward its leading share in the flexible plastic pouches market.

Food is the largest application segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of application into food, beverage, and others. Food application segment accounts for the largest market share in the market. Its malleability and low weight, along with the protection that it offers against contaminants make pouches an ideal packaging solution for food packaging products, leading to its large market share.

APAC is the largest market for flexible plastic pouches market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry. Moreover, the growth of the flexible plastic pouches market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period. This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the flexible plastic pouches market in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Flexible Plastic Pouches Market

4.2 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Region

4.3 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Material

4.4 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Type

4.5 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Application

4.6 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets

4.7 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market in Apac, 2020, by Country and Application

4.8 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market: Regional Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages

5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness of Flexible Plastic Pouches

5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.4 Aesthetic Appeal of Flexible Plastic Pouches

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pouches in Alcohol Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.4.2 Recycling of Multi-Layer Structure

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.1.1 Presence of Large-Scale Players

6.3.1.2 High Investments

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.2.1 Abundance of Substitutes

6.3.2.2 Low Switching Costs

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.4.1 High-Volume Buyers Hold a High Degree of Bargaining Power

6.3.4.2 Availability of Numerous Substitutes

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3.5.1 High Degree of Market Fragmentation

6.3.5.2 Low Customer Loyalty

6.4 Yc & Ycc Shift

6.5 Scenario Analysis

6.6 Range Scenarios of the Flexible Plastic Pouches Market

6.6.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.6.2 Pessimistic Scenario

6.6.3 Realistic Scenario

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.7.1 Methodology

6.7.2 Document Type

6.7.3 Patent Publication Trends

6.7.4 Insight

6.7.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.7.6 Top Patent Applicants

6.7.7 Top Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

6.8 Regulatory Analysis

6.8.1 Fda

6.8.2 European Union

6.8.3 Recent Laws and Regulations Regarding Use and Recycling of Plastic

6.9 Pricing Analysis

6.10 Technology Analysis

6.10.1 Film-Forming Process

6.10.2 Process

6.10.2.1 Extrusion-Cast Film

6.10.2.2 Extrusion-Blown Film

6.10.2.3 Extrusion Coating

6.11 Ecosystem/Market Map

6.12 Trade Analysis

6.13 Case Study Analysis

6.14 Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyethylene (Pe)

7.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (Hdpe)

7.2.1.1 Ease of Processing and Low Cost of Production Makes It a Preferred Packaging Polymer

7.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (Ldpe)

7.2.2.1 Properties Such as High Elongation, Heat Seal-Ability, and Softness to Increase Its Demand

7.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Lldpe)

7.2.3.1 Preferred for Its Heat Seal-Ability and Impact & Tensile Strength

7.3 Polypropylene (Pp)

7.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp)

7.3.1.1 High Barrier Properties and Durability to Drive Its Demand

7.3.2 Cast Polypropylene (Cpp)

7.3.2.1 Primarily Used for Confectionary and Baked Goods Packaging

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Poly Vinyl Chloride (Pvc)

7.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Evoh)

7.4.3 Polyamide

8 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flat Pouches

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Four-Side-Seal Pouches to Drive the Demand for Flat Pouches

8.3 Stand-Up Pouches

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Spout Pouches to Boost the Market for Stand-Up Pouches

9 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food

9.2.1 Growth in Demand for Compact & Lightweight Packaging to Propel the Market in the this Segment

9.3 Beverages

9.3.1 to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period

9.4 Others

10 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Region

11 Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Plastic Pouches Market

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Pouches Material Supply

11.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Pouch Applications

11.1.3 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19

11.1.4 New Opportunities Amid COVID-19

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Emerging Companies

12.6.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smes), 2020

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Starting Blocks

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Berry Global Inc.

13.1.2 Mondi Group

13.1.3 Huhtamaki

13.1.4 Sealed Air Corp.

13.1.5 Sonoco Products Company

13.1.6 Smurfit Kappa

13.1.7 Amcor plc

13.1.8 Goglio Spa

13.1.9 Constantia Flexibles Inc.

13.1.10 Proampac

13.1.11 Uflex Limited

13.1.12 Korozo Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S.

13.1.13 Clondalkin Group

13.1.14 Coveris

13.1.15 Gualapack S.P.A.

13.1.16 Wipf Holding Ag

13.1.17 Novolex

13.1.18 Glenroy, Inc.

13.1.19 Daklapack Europe B.V.

13.1.20 Printpack

13.1.21 Sigma Plastics Group

13.1.22 Swiss Pac

13.1.23 Wihuri Oyj

13.1.24 Transcontinental Inc

13.1.25 Shako Flexipack Private Limited

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

