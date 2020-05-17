‘Flexible’ lockdown takes toll on families as rows and anxiety soar

Photograph: Jon Santa Cruz/Rex/Shutterstock

Ever since the announcement that lockdown was being eased in England Julia Stanton* has been keeping secrets from her husband. “I’ve been desperate for the restrictions to be lifted. They haven’t gone far enough as far as I’m concerned. But he wants to carry on being really, really strict.”

Her husband, she says, wants the whole family to stick to the old rules and stay at home while other people follow the new guidelines so he can see what happens to them. “He’s never been one to push the rules – and until we get absolute clarity and the numbers of deaths start dropping, I don’t think he’s going to risk anything,” she says.

He doesn’t know that Stanton has already arranged to meet her sister for a socially distanced walk around London in the sunshine – and she is not planning to tell him. “I won’t flag it up, if he doesn’t ask. I’ll just say I’m going for a walk.”

She has also allowed their 13-year-old daughter to meet her best friend in a park last week. “They sat on the grass two metres apart.” Afterwards, her daughter said she’d had the best day of her life for eight weeks. “But I had to let her go out and not really tell my husband where she was going. He thought she was with me.”

The government’s approach to lifting the lockdown is creating dilemmas like this for many families across the UK, experts have warned. “I think what this government is doing is handing it over to us. So if it fails, guess whose fault it is in the end? It’s our fault,” says Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology and health at Manchester Business School.

For example, people can refuse to return to work or send their children back to school if they believe it is unsafe. “It’s quite clever politics. You say to people: ‘these are rules you can do, but make your own mind up. So if it all goes haywire, it’s not our fault. You did the wrong thing’,” he says.

The uncertainty this creates will inevitably result in conflict between family members who differ in their approach to risk. “It’s going to cause families enormous traumas,” says Cooper. “One family member may decide: ‘I don’t want to take any risks at all, and am staying locked down until I feel safe’.” If someone else in the family is then less risk-averse, “there may then be a big disagreement”.

People exercise in Dovedale in the Peak District on Saturday following the easing of restrictions. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

This is particularly problematic for parents of teens, who are naturally impulsive and tend to take more risks. “Teens feel it’s their job to push the boundaries, and they’re completely wired for social interaction with a peer group,” says Alicia Drummond, a therapist for adolescents and founder of teentips.co.uk. While she thinks most teenagers will follow the rules, “there will always be a percentage that absolutely won’t. And it was a lot more difficult for them to break the social distancing rules up until this point. Now it’s not so difficult”.

As a result, she expects many parents will feel unable to trust teenagers to meet up with a friend or go outside by themselves at all, and this will cause arguments. “While the guidelines were black and white – you’re not going out, you can’t meet up – that was your backup as a parent. You could say: that’s just the law. That’s the way it is. Whereas now it’s not very clear cut.” Some teens will be allowed to socialise and go to school; others won’t be. “That’s what’s really unhelpful, because it will cause conflict.”

In general, less risk-averse family members may feel it is unfair that a cleaner, nanny or estate agent is allowed to visit the home, but not a close friend or relative. “It’s not that these new rules make sense, it’s that the government is trying to find a way to contextualise that things are changing. And yes, they might be choosing economically advantageous ways to pull everyone out of this,” says Zac Seidler, a clinical psychologist for the men’s health charity Movember. He sees the conflict playing out in families as “a challenging of authority, which lots of people have, versus health anxiety”.

Stanton, for example, would like her cleaner to return to work in her house. But her husband feels it is too risky, so the cleaner will not be coming back. “I’m not going to overrule him because the atmosphere would be so terrible. And if, God forbid, we did catch it from the cleaner I’d never forgive myself.”

The couple have already spent part of the lockdown rowing about how to obey the rules and she no longer thinks her husband is behaving rationally. “If somebody walks past me on the pavement, I don’t have a heart attack. But if my husband goes with me on a walk, and someone is heading towards us, he will literally cross to the other side of the street and get the kids to stand on the verge.”

At one point during the lockdown, after a major row, the couple stopped speaking to each other completely. This created so much tension in their home that their 11-year-old daughter asked if they were going to get divorced. “She was really upset.”

Seidler recommends families facing this kind of conflict seek help from an external mediator or counsellor. At the very least, they should discuss what would need to happen for everyone in the household to feel safe about sticking to the new rules. Any step away from lockdown is “always going to sound random. It’s like: what’s changed in a week? No one knows. But just roll with it. Adaptation is really key.”

Otherwise, health anxiety can start to take hold of you, he says. “If people are stuck in a sense of overwhelming distress and fear, then we’re not going to be able to move forward. And that’s going to have dire consequences, I think.”

* not her real name