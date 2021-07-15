The Flexible Food Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 4.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the flexible food packaging market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the lower cost of production and less plastic waste than rigid packaging and the increasing consumer preference for packaged food. In addition, the lower cost of production and less plastic waste than rigid packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible food packaging market in North America analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible food packaging market in North America is segmented as below:

By Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Foil



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increasing consumer preference for packaged food as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible food packaging market growth in North America during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible food packaging market vendors in North America that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co. Also, the flexible food packaging market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

