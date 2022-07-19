Flexible Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 220 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.83%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

Asia-pacific, North America, and Europe are the leading regions in the global flexible display market. With a market value of USD 14.99 billion in 2021, Asia-pacific is the largest market for flexible testing. The majority of display manufacturers are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, with South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China accounting for a sizable proportion of vendors operating and catering to various electronics manufacturers globally. As a result of Chinese government initiatives and support, Chinese panel manufacturers have continued to invest in new fabrication facilities and additional supplies.

New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible display market had a market share of USD 13.34 billion in 2019, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.83% from 2022 to 2030. The global flexible display market is expected to grow owing to the rising innovations in consumer electronics and increased demand for a high-quality picture. Integrating smart sensors into residential devices has lengthened the replacement cycle for new consumer electronics. Displays are increasingly being used to control and communicate with devices.

Aside from that, home appliances such as televisions are undergoing radical transformations. For example, the global demand for new TVs is expected to be solely for smart TVs; as more people access high-speed internet, demand for smart TVs with better picture quality rises.





Key Highlight:

The global flexible display is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.83% generating a revenue of USD 220.75 Billion by 2030.

Based on display type, OLED accounted for the largest market share of 73.65% in 2020. The OLED segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 35.87%, generating revenue of USD 175.95 billion by 2030.

Based of application, the smartphone and tablets segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.34% in 2020.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of 43.78% in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.01%, generating a revenue of USD 100.82 billion by 2030.







Innovation in Consumer Electronic and Growing Demand for Greater Picture Quality

The growing trend of smart homes and buildings and the increasing demand for connected technologies are some of the major factors driving the adoption of connected and innovative solutions across the consumer electronics sector. Effective data storage is becoming critical, with so many viewers consuming media from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, and others. Thus, the demand for TVs is expected to boost the flexible displays market.

Further, the growing demand for greater picture quality bolsters the demand for flexible displays. The number of 4K televisions sold has increased exponentially in recent years. According to JEITA, the number of 4K TVs shipped in Japan in 2020 will be 3.05 million, up from 2.58 million the previous year. The increase in demand is expected to be driven by the change in resolution and quality of the contents.

Lastly, more exciting and demanding technology, such as virtual reality and 4K displays, is now available. As a result, PC gamers are expected to upgrade their equipment, which is one of the factors driving sales of gaming-specific PCs and their accessories, such as gaming screens. As a result, increased need for picture quality has increased the demand for flexible displays.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 220.75 Billion by 2030 CAGR 34.83% (2021-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Display Type, By Substrate Material, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors LG Display Co. Ltd | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd | Royole Corporation | e-ink Holdings | BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd | Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. ltd | Flexenable | Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd | Key Market Opportunities Evolution of Electronics Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities Key Market Drivers Innovation in Consumer Electronics

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the global shutdown, production of flexible displays fell precipitously in 2020 due to the global supply chain disruption. COVID-19 had an impact on the operations of not only flexible display manufacturers but also their suppliers and distributors.

In the short term, the failure of export shipments and poor domestic semiconductor demand compared to pre-COVID-19 levels are expected to impact negatively and slightly stagnant demand for semiconductor devices , affecting the flexible display market.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, several major economies have been placed on lockdown. Sales of electronic products have been hampered, and supply networks have been disrupted. Furthermore, many economies are losing a significant amount of revenue due to manufacturing plant closures. As a result, the general scenario has hampered the demand for flexible displays in 2020.





List of Key Players

LG Display Co. ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. ltd

Royole Corporation

E-ink Holdings,

BOE Technology Group Co. ltd

Guangzhou OED Technologies Co. ltd

Flexenable, Chunghwa Picture Tubes ltd,

Huawei Technologies Co. ltd,

Sharp Corporation

Plastic Logic

Innolux Corporation

AU Optronics Corp

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

Microtips Technology





Global Flexible Display Market: Segmentation

By Display Type

OLED

LCD

EDP (Electronic Paper Display)

By Substrate Material

Glass

Plastic

Other Substrate Material

By Application

Smart Phones and Tablets

Smart Wearables

Televisions

Digital Signage System

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa











Market News

December 29 th , 2021, LG Display, launched its newest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’. This next generation OLED EX display implements LG Display’s deuterium and personalized algorithm-based ‘EX-Technology’.

April 19 th , 2022 , Samsung launched its stunning Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV range, offering the most pristine picture quality and immersive soundscapes to transform living space.

June 21 st , 2021, Royole Corporation launched RoKit, the world’s first open platform flexible electronics development kit.

November 7 th 2019, Flexenable, acquired Merck’s Organic Thin-Film Transistor (OTFT) materials portfolio for flexible displays.

May 19 th 2021, Huawei launched new patent for flexible screens for more smooth gaming experience.

December 3rd, 2020, Plastic Logic partnered with e-ink to provide the world’s first flexible Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) based display.

News Media:



Did you know What is Extended Reality Technology (XR)?

Everything You Need to Know about the Video on Demand (VoD) Industry

Virtual Reality to Reach USD 30 Billion by 2026?

Top 7 Sensor Technology Companies In The Global Market

How Wearable Devices are Changing Healthcare, 21% of People in the US Regularly Wear a smartwatch





