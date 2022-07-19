Flexible Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 220 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.83%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·10 min read
Asia-pacific, North America, and Europe are the leading regions in the global flexible display market. With a market value of USD 14.99 billion in 2021, Asia-pacific is the largest market for flexible testing. The majority of display manufacturers are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, with South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China accounting for a sizable proportion of vendors operating and catering to various electronics manufacturers globally. As a result of Chinese government initiatives and support, Chinese panel manufacturers have continued to invest in new fabrication facilities and additional supplies.

New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible display market had a market share of USD 13.34 billion in 2019, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.83% from 2022 to 2030. The global flexible display market is expected to grow owing to the rising innovations in consumer electronics and increased demand for a high-quality picture. Integrating smart sensors into residential devices has lengthened the replacement cycle for new consumer electronics. Displays are increasingly being used to control and communicate with devices.

Aside from that, home appliances such as televisions are undergoing radical transformations. For example, the global demand for new TVs is expected to be solely for smart TVs; as more people access high-speed internet, demand for smart TVs with better picture quality rises.


Key Highlight:

  • The global flexible display is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.83% generating a revenue of USD 220.75 Billion by 2030.

  • Based on display type, OLED accounted for the largest market share of 73.65% in 2020. The OLED segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 35.87%, generating revenue of USD 175.95 billion by 2030.

  • Based of application, the smartphone and tablets segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.34% in 2020.

  • Based on geography, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of 43.78% in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.01%, generating a revenue of USD 100.82 billion by 2030.


Innovation in Consumer Electronic and Growing Demand for Greater Picture Quality

The growing trend of smart homes and buildings and the increasing demand for connected technologies are some of the major factors driving the adoption of connected and innovative solutions across the consumer electronics sector. Effective data storage is becoming critical, with so many viewers consuming media from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, and others. Thus, the demand for TVs is expected to boost the flexible displays market.

Further, the growing demand for greater picture quality bolsters the demand for flexible displays. The number of 4K televisions sold has increased exponentially in recent years. According to JEITA, the number of 4K TVs shipped in Japan in 2020 will be 3.05 million, up from 2.58 million the previous year. The increase in demand is expected to be driven by the change in resolution and quality of the contents.

Lastly, more exciting and demanding technology, such as virtual reality and 4K displays, is now available. As a result, PC gamers are expected to upgrade their equipment, which is one of the factors driving sales of gaming-specific PCs and their accessories, such as gaming screens. As a result, increased need for picture quality has increased the demand for flexible displays.

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 220.75  Billion by 2030

CAGR

34.83% (2021-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Display Type, By Substrate Material, By Application, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

LG Display Co. Ltd | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd | Royole Corporation | e-ink Holdings | BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd | Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. ltd | Flexenable | Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd |

Key Market Opportunities

Evolution of Electronics Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Innovation in Consumer Electronics

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the global shutdown, production of flexible displays fell precipitously in 2020 due to the global supply chain disruption. COVID-19 had an impact on the operations of not only flexible display manufacturers but also their suppliers and distributors.

In the short term, the failure of export shipments and poor domestic semiconductor demand compared to pre-COVID-19 levels are expected to impact negatively and slightly stagnant demand for semiconductor devices, affecting the flexible display market.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, several major economies have been placed on lockdown. Sales of electronic products have been hampered, and supply networks have been disrupted. Furthermore, many economies are losing a significant amount of revenue due to manufacturing plant closures. As a result, the general scenario has hampered the demand for flexible displays in 2020.


List of Key Players

  • LG Display Co. ltd

  • Samsung Electronics Co. ltd

  • Royole Corporation

  • E-ink Holdings,

  • BOE Technology Group Co. ltd

  • Guangzhou OED Technologies Co. ltd

  • Flexenable, Chunghwa Picture Tubes ltd,

  • Huawei Technologies Co. ltd,

  • Sharp Corporation

  • Plastic Logic

  • Innolux Corporation

  • AU Optronics Corp

  • TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

  • Microtips Technology


Global Flexible Display Market: Segmentation

By Display Type

  • OLED

  • LCD

  • EDP (Electronic Paper Display)

By Substrate Material

  • Glass

  • Plastic

  • Other Substrate Material

By Application

  • Smart Phones and Tablets

  • Smart Wearables

  • Televisions

  • Digital Signage System

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • The Middle East and Africa


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1      Market Definition

1.2      Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1      Primary Research

2.2      Research Methodology

2.3      Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4      Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1      Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2      Value Chain Analysis: Flexible Display Market

4.2.1  Vendor Matrix

4.3      Key Market Trends

4.3.1  Drivers

4.3.2  Restraints

4.3.3  Opportunities

4.4      Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1  Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2  Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3  Threat of Substitution

4.4.4  Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5  Competitive Rivalry

4.5      Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6      Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7      Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8      Parent Market Overview

4.9      Technology Landscape

4.10   Market Share Analysis

4.11   Potential Venture Analysis

4.12   Regional Price Trends

4.13   Raw Material Trends

4.14   Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15   Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1        North America

4.15.4.2        Europe

4.15.4.3        Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4        Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5        The Middle East and Africa

5           Display Type Overview

5.1      Introduction

5.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2      OLED

5.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3      LCD

5.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4      EDP (Electronic Paper Display)

5.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6           Substrate Material Overview

6.1      Introduction

6.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2      Glass

6.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3      Plastic

6.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4      Other Substrate Material

6.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7           Applications Overview

7.1      Introduction

7.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2      Smart Phones and Tablets

7.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3      Smart Wearables

7.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4      Televisions

7.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5      Digital Signage System

7.5.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8          Regional Overview

8.1      Introduction

8.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2      North America

8.2.1  Economic Overview

8.2.2  Market Scenario

8.2.3  U.S.

8.2.4  Canada

8.2.5  Mexico

8.3      Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1  Economic Overview

8.3.2  Market Scenario

8.3.3  Brazil

8.3.4  Argentina

8.3.5  Colombia

8.3.6  Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.4      Europe

8.4.1  Economic Overview

8.4.2  Market Scenario

8.4.3  Germany

8.4.4  France

8.4.5  The U.K.

8.4.6  Italy

8.4.7  The Rest Of Europe

8.5      Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1  Economic Overview

8.5.2  Market Scenario

8.5.3  China

8.5.4  Japan

8.5.5  India

8.5.6  Australia

8.5.7  South Korea

8.5.8  Rest Of APAC

8.6      Middle East

8.6.1  Economic Overview

8.6.2  Market Scenario

8.6.3  South Arabia

8.6.4  The UAE

8.6.5  Qatar

8.6.6  Oman

8.6.7  Turkey

8.6.8  The Rest Of Middle East

8.7      Africa

8.7.1  Economic Overview

8.7.2  Market Scenario

8.7.3  Nigeria

8.7.4  South Africa

8.7.5  The Rest Of Africa

9          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1      Competition Dashboard

9.2      Industry Structure

9.3      LG Display Co. Ltd

9.3.1  Business Overview

9.3.2  Financial Performance

9.3.3  Recent Developments

9.3.4  Portfolio

9.4      Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

9.5      Royole Corporation

9.6      e-ink Holdings

9.7      BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd

9.8      Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. ltd

9.9      Flexenable

9.10   Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

9.11   Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

9.12   Sharp Corporation

9.13   Plastic Logic

9.14   Innolux Corporation

9.15   AU Optronics Corp

9.16   TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

9.17   Microtips Technology

10       Conclusion & Recommendation

11       Acronyms & Abbreviations


Market News

  • December 29th, 2021, LG Display, launched its newest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’. This next generation OLED EX display implements LG Display’s deuterium and personalized algorithm-based ‘EX-Technology’.

  • April 19th, 2022, Samsung launched its stunning Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV range, offering the most pristine picture quality and immersive soundscapes to transform living space.

  • June 21st, 2021, Royole Corporation launched RoKit, the world’s first open platform flexible electronics development kit.

  • November 7th 2019, Flexenable, acquired Merck’s Organic Thin-Film Transistor (OTFT) materials portfolio for flexible displays.

  • May 19th 2021, Huawei launched new patent for flexible screens for more smooth gaming experience.

  • December 3rd, 2020, Plastic Logic partnered with e-ink to provide the world’s first flexible Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) based display.

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

                                                               

