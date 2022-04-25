Flexera Builds on Momentum and Expands In APAC

Promotes Steve Shaw to Australia, New Zealand Country Manager

SYDNEY, Australia, April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced expansion in APAC. This includes the growth of Flexera One in APAC and the promotion of Steve Shaw to Australia, New Zealand Country Manager.

“Organizations are looking to transform and unlock the full value of their IT estates. Flexera is in a unique position to help them do exactly that,” said Steve Shaw, Australia, New Zealand Country Manager. “I’ve spent more than two decades at technology companies in APAC, including Telstra and Oracle, and understand the complexities of today’s IT environments. I’m very excited about the opportunity to help our partners and customers manage hybrid IT estates and drive digital transformation through Flexera One.”

Flexera One is the first of its kind, an award-winning platform that enables organizations through:

  • Definitive technology resource data: Flexera customers gain comprehensive and normalized cost visibility into the datacenter, SaaS, and cloud through unique discovery and unmatched Technopedia catalog of IT product reference data.

  • Consumption intelligence: Flexera customers save more than 30 percent by applying use rights and rightsizing investments.

  • Automated portfolio governance: Flexera customers increase business agility by automating IT cost optimization and feeding compliance and cost data into other IT solutions through an API.

  • Hybrid IT optimization: Flexera customers are able to leverage data and be in a place of negotiation readiness with major vendors including Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, and more.

In his new role, Shaw will leverage his 25+ years in software to manage the growth of Flexera in Australia and New Zealand through direct and channel sales. Shaw first joined Flexera in August 2021 as APAC Alliances Manager, Cloud. He previously was enterprise sales director at Crayon, a reseller specializing in the Software Asset Management space, where he worked with a number of SAM vendors, including Flexera. Earlier in his career, he helped grow vendors such as Oracle, Telstra, and Avaya.

Flexera continues to strategically grow its presence in APAC. The company already has a significant engineering office in Melbourne, a growing APAC sales team and partner network; and recently awarded Datacom as Flexera Partner of the Year – APAC region.

For more information on Flexera, visit www.flexera.com. Connect with Steve Shaw on LinkedIn.

About Flexera
Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate. More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com

For more information, contact:
publicrelations@flexera.com


